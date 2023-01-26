Spring in your step: Twelve trends to try as February comes calling

As the longest month of the year finally reaches an end, a new season of possibilities awaits.
Days get longer and brighter, the mercury creeps that bit higher; soon we’ll have swapped winter’s chilly embrace for the casual warmth of spring.
Although nature’s alchemy has yet to work its magic, fashion has afforded us a mental leap forward with a cache of stylish staples that are primed with positivity.
Prepare to be inspired with 12 catwalk-approved finds for your closet.
1. A model walks the spring/summer 23 runway for Molly Goddard.
2. Cable-knit wool jumper, Arket, €139
3. Broderie anglaise flounce-trimmed blouse, H&M, €59.99
4. Leather cowboy mules, Zara, €99.95
5. Towelling bucket hat €65,’Janet’ tie shirt, €149, ‘Emily’ leather pant €585, ‘Lanie’ shearling lined mule €189, Whistles
6. ‘Kemp’ silky cargo pants, The Frankie Shop, €198
7. Short dress with puff sleeves, Massimo Dutti Studio, €169
8. ‘Bon’ logo cap €65, textured curved earring €45, chunky flower chain €45, mixed rib knit dress €195, ‘Riley’ trench coat €259, Whistles
9. Nappa leather trench, Massimo Dutti, €449
10. Ganni lace slip dress, Brown Thomas, €295.jpg
11. Leather biker-style jacket, Maje, €555
12. Metallic bag, Arket, €179
UTILITY LUXE: Silky cargo pants, a tailored trench coat and adaptable mules: make these your 2023 go-to garments.
NIGHTY NIGHT: Boudoir vibes continue to have a moment as do sexy iterations of the slip dress. Pair with a trending moto jacket for a hint of grunge.
UBER FEMME: Ruffles, ruching and balloon hems modify their girlie expression when tempered with oversized tees as seen at Molly Goddard or ‘90s biker boots.
SELLING SUNSET: Looking for a mood-booster? Channel spring’s sunny disposition with Pantone-approved yellow and gold.