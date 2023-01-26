Spring in your step: Twelve trends to try as February comes calling

As the longest month of the year finally reaches an end, a new season of possibilities awaits...
Although nature’s alchemy has yet to work its magic, fashion has afforded us a mental leap forward with a cache of stylish staples that are primed with positivity.

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

As the longest month of the year finally reaches an end, a new season of possibilities awaits. 

Days get longer and brighter, the mercury creeps that bit higher; soon we’ll have swapped winter’s chilly embrace for the casual warmth of spring. 

Although nature’s alchemy has yet to work its magic, fashion has afforded us a mental leap forward with a cache of stylish staples that are primed with positivity. 

Prepare to be inspired with 12 catwalk-approved finds for your closet.

1. A model walks the spring/summer 23 runway for Molly Goddard.

Molly Goddard SS23 London Fashion Week Catwalk Show Credit: Ben Broomfield
Molly Goddard SS23 London Fashion Week Catwalk Show Credit: Ben Broomfield

2. Cable-knit wool jumper, Arket, €139 

Cable-knit wool jumper, Arket, €139

3. Broderie anglaise flounce-trimmed blouse, H&M, €59.99 

Broderie anglaise flounce-trimmed blouse, H&M, €59.99

4. Leather cowboy mules, Zara, €99.95 

Leather cowboy mules, Zara, €99.95

5. Towelling bucket hat €65,’Janet’ tie shirt, €149, ‘Emily’ leather pant €585, ‘Lanie’ shearling lined mule €189, Whistles 

6. ‘Kemp’ silky cargo pants, The Frankie Shop, €198 

'Kemp’ silky cargo pants, The Frankie Shop, €198

7. Short dress with puff sleeves, Massimo Dutti Studio, €169 

Short dress with puff sleeves, MD Studio, €169

8. ‘Bon’ logo cap €65, textured curved earring €45, chunky flower chain €45, mixed rib knit dress €195, ‘Riley’ trench coat €259, Whistles 

9. Nappa leather trench, Massimo Dutti, €449 

Nappa leather trench, Massimo Dutti, €449.

10. Ganni lace slip dress, Brown Thomas, €295.jpg 

Ganni Lace Slip Dress, Brown Thomas, €295

11. Leather biker-style jacket, Maje, €555 

Leather biker-style jacket, Maje, €555

12. Metallic bag, Arket, €179 

Arket, €179

STYLE NOTES

UTILITY LUXE: Silky cargo pants, a tailored trench coat and adaptable mules: make these your 2023 go-to garments.

NIGHTY NIGHT: Boudoir vibes continue to have a moment as do sexy iterations of the slip dress. Pair with a trending moto jacket for a hint of grunge.

UBER FEMME: Ruffles, ruching and balloon hems modify their girlie expression when tempered with oversized tees as seen at Molly Goddard or ‘90s biker boots.

SELLING SUNSET: Looking for a mood-booster? Channel spring’s sunny disposition with Pantone-approved yellow and gold.

