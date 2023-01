Trying to navigate the many beauty tools and devices on the market? I’ve rounded up six of the latest and greatest...

1. Current Body Skin LED Light Therapy Mask

If you want to target a vast array of skincare concerns and boost your general skin health in just one sitting, then an LED Light Therapy Mask is for you. Used in skin clinics worldwide and continuing to surge in popularity for home use, this mask requires just 10 minutes of your time once a week (preferably twice, if you can manage it) to deliver results.

What kind of results exactly? Plump, glowing skin, reduced fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation, faster skin healing, less redness and sensitivity, and more. Safe, quick, and easy to use, place it on cleansed skin and let it work its magic for 10 minutes. It switches off by itself once the time is up. Genius.

2. Haumea Smart Sonic Facial Brush

The creation of Galway-based skincare professional Anna Forde, this clever facial brush is good for the skin in more ways than one.

Quick and easy to use with 12 intensity settings to suit your skin’s sensitivity levels, pair with your favourite foaming cleansing for a deep, therapeutic cleanse morning and evening. Watch as it sweeps away dead skin cells, smooths the skin’s surface, and sends sonic vibrations deep into your skin, helping to increase radiance, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and help you feel amazing.

A luxurious addition to any skincare routine.

3. Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha

If you haven’t added a gua sha to your skincare routine, this is your sign to do it. Grounded in Chinese medicine, and with a seemingly endless array of benefits, this simple, affordable tool can transform how your skin looks and feels in just one use.

Use a little facial oil to lift and sculpt the face, reduce puffiness, promote lymphatic drainage, relieve muscle tension and boost circulation, along with many other benefits.

Don’t limit it to just your face, either. When used correctly, gua sha is excellent on the back, arms, neck, and chest. If you’re a first-time user, make sure to watch one of the many tutorial online before trying, as incorrect use can drag and damage the skin.

4. Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand

Microcurrent technology usually dominates when it comes to lifting and sculpting facial devices. However, Shani Darden (renowned skincare expert and aesthetician to the stars) has gone her own way with her award-winning Facial Sculpting Wand.

This incredible device uses acoustic sound waves to essentially pummel your skin both at a surface level and deeper in the dermis to improve tone and restore plumpness and firmness. Imagine an intense workout, a facial, and a spa treatment rolled into one, with long-term results, and you’re about halfway there.

5. Foreo Luna 4 Body Massaging Brush

It’s not fair for our face to get all the attention; the skin on our body needs love too.

Undisputed leader when it comes to skincare cleansing devices, Foreo has turned its expertise to body cleansing with the Luna 4 Body Massaging Brush. A unique and aesthetically pleasing body brush made with hygienic, bacteria-resistant silicone touchpoints, the Luna 4 will treat clogged pores, banish dry, patchy skin, prevent breakouts and boost circulation without irritation. Use on dry skin to brush and buff away dead skin cells, or on wet skin in the shower or bath for a veritable at-home spa experience.

6. Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Mask

Charlotte Tilbury’s Recovery Mask could be right up your street if you struggle with frequent puffiness or inflammation.

Inspired by cryotherapy and facial acupressure, this silicone mask contains pockets of cooling beads strategically positioned to sit over the cheeks, the forehead and the under eyes to help cool, depuff, and boost circulation in just a few minutes.

Pop it in the freezer 30 minutes before use, wipe clean with a damp cloth when you’re finished, and reuse any time you need it.

Tip: If you leave the mask in the freezer overnight, make sure to let it thaw before using. Ice burns are not fun for anyone.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.