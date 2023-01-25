Walk this way: Nine looks from chunky boots to sexy sling-backs

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 01:50
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

This season putting your best foot forward has never been easier. 

Thanks to TikTok’s obsession with the turn of the century fashion, we’ve seen the comeback of the dainty shoe. Think cute ballet pumps and sexy sling-backs. 

While on the other end of the sartorial spectrum, the penchant for the chunky boot will see us stylishly stomping our way through the new season.

Mathilde Ravn is seen wearing blue Copenhagen Studios bag, black blue Copenhagen Studios boots, black bomber jacket with print, shorts, white button shirt 
The chunky sole remains a firm favourite amongst the street style set, as seen at Copenhagen fashion week.

Pink Chelsea Boot, €120, Office
Give the everyday Chelsea boot a contemporary revamp with a splash of pink, €120, Office.

Black Suede Sandal, €198, Nicki Hoyne
Inject a touch of sophistication to your out-out look with a timeless spiked heel sandal, €198, Nicki Hoyne.

Patent Leather Boots, €179, &amp; Other Stories
Shine through winter days in patent leather boots, €179, & Other Stories.

Gold Mary Jane Shoes, €78, Oliver Bonas
Go for footwear gold in a winning metallic Mary-Jane pump, €78, Oliver Bonas.

Animal Print Loafers, €49.95, Zara
Add some extra bite to the everyday loafer with a fun leopard print, €49.95, Zara.

Textured Slingback, €39.99, H&amp;M
These Chanel inspired sling-backs deserve to be brought from the office to after-dinner drinks, €39.99, H&M.

Black Trainer, €139, Sampla
Step into 2023 in these pitch perfect, vegan friendly trainers, €139, Sampla.

Chunky Knee High Boot, €350, Arket
Worth the splurge, these chunky knee-high boots will up your street style cred, €350, Arket.

Western Style Boot, €65.99, Stradivarius
Dip into the cowboy-boot look with a suede western-style ankle boot, €65.99, Stradivarius.

