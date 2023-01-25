Walk this way: Nine looks from chunky boots to sexy sling-backs

This season putting your best foot forward has never been easier.
Thanks to TikTok’s obsession with the turn of the century fashion, we’ve seen the comeback of the dainty shoe. Think cute ballet pumps and sexy sling-backs.
While on the other end of the sartorial spectrum, the penchant for the chunky boot will see us stylishly stomping our way through the new season.
The chunky sole remains a firm favourite amongst the street style set, as seen at Copenhagen fashion week.
Give the everyday Chelsea boot a contemporary revamp with a splash of pink, €120, Office.
Inject a touch of sophistication to your out-out look with a timeless spiked heel sandal, €198, Nicki Hoyne.
Shine through winter days in patent leather boots, €179, & Other Stories.
Go for footwear gold in a winning metallic Mary-Jane pump, €78, Oliver Bonas.
Add some extra bite to the everyday loafer with a fun leopard print, €49.95, Zara.
These Chanel inspired sling-backs deserve to be brought from the office to after-dinner drinks, €39.99, H&M.
Step into 2023 in these pitch perfect, vegan friendly trainers, €139, Sampla.
Worth the splurge, these chunky knee-high boots will up your street style cred, €350, Arket.
Dip into the cowboy-boot look with a suede western-style ankle boot, €65.99, Stradivarius.