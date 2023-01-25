Pre-loved Communion wear, where to get iconic perfumes for less and Le Creuset dupes in Lidl

Pre-loved communion wear

Communions can be an unbelievably costly time for families, which is why we were delighted to see We Are Kind Folk are bringing back their Preloved Communion Wear events again this year. There are two events, one in Brown Thomas Cork on Saturday, February 11, and one the week prior in Dublin, on Saturday, February 4, in Arnott’s.

We Are Kind Folk's communion sale will be welcome news for many parents

They will have a beautiful selection of preloved dresses, suits and accessories in a range of styles and sizes on the day, with all pieces carefully selected, quality checked, cleaned and in pristine re-sale condition.

Keep an eye on their instagram (@wearekindfolk) for further info and updates - and get in touch if you have a communion dress you're looking to sell.

Making gains

MyProtein Bolognese Spinach & Tomato, from Iceland

If, like us, you don't always make time for meal prep on a Sunday evening, a new range from Myprotein, available exclusively at Iceland, might be just the ticket for a post-gym meal during the week.

The range consists of over 10 low-calorie, high-protein frozen meals suitable for breakfast, lunch or dinner, starting at €4.50. Naturally, each dish is packed full of protein, ranging from 19g up to 60g of protein, low in fat, and high in fibre. The meals also come prepared in reusable packaging, which you can use to prep your own meals in future.

Some sample meals include Bolognese Pasta (€4.75, 350g, 34g protein), Breakfast Wrap (€4.50, 320g, 41g protein) and Piri Piri Chicken (€5.75, 550g, 59g protein). See icelandfoods.ie.

Le Creuset dupes in Lidl

Lidl Cast Iron Casserole Dishes

If you’ve been pining over Le Creuset’s Instagram page but the budget doesn’t extend, head in to Lidl on Monday, January 30 to pick up a gorgeous dupe for the designer brand’s cast iron dishes.

Lidl’s cast iron casserole dishes will be available in a number of sizes, suitable for all hob types including induction, oven-safe up to 240°C and come with a three-year guarantee.

Priced between €34.99 - €59.99. Cast iron saucepans will also be in stores (€24.99 each), and cast iron grill pans (€27.99).

Iconic perfumes for less

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Spray by Yves Saint Laurent reduced massively on parfumdreams.ie

It might be cliché, but we don't think any lady would be upset to open her favourite perfume on Valentine's Day. At the moment, parfumdreams.ie are offering some iconic scents including YSL's Libre Eau de Parfum (now €64.95 for the 50ml, RRP €111.70), and Black Opium Eau de Parfum (now €56.71 for the 50ml, RRP €110.66). Get on it!

Fine jewels at a discount

A ring from Harlow jewellery, was €790 reduced by 25% to €590

Now, here’s a perfect opportunity for a beautiful Valentine's Day gift. Harlow Jewellery in Waterford will be offering up to 30% off selected diamond and gemstone pieces from an old collection this week. There will only be one of each item, and the sale is available in store only from Thursday 26 - Saturday 28 of January. See harlowjewellery.ie.