Work Force: How to dress for the office and ditch the WFH look

Brighten up those Monday blues with a splash of colour
Here are ten items perfect for the return to the office. 

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns

As more of us head back into the office, ditching the WFH look can feel daunting. Instead of having the fear, it's time to get excited about dressing for real-life again. 

Brighten up those Monday blues with a splash of colour. And if you’re missing the comfort factor, opt for oversized blazers and soft knit dresses for workwear that deserves to be seen.

Break up the monotony of an all-black look with a splash of spring hues, as seen at Stine Goya
Break up the monotony of an all-black look with a splash of spring hues, as seen at Stine Goya.

€138, Afore After
#ieloves: Abstract Thinking: Ditch the typical white shirt for a more interesting abstract print in popping fuchsia, €138, Afore After.

Red trousers, €39.99, Mango at Zalando
Red Alert: Cause alarm for all the right reasons in striking red trousers, €39.99, Mango at Zalando.

Classic Mary-Jane shoe, €63, Office
Well-Heeled: Step into the workday in a contemporary take of the classic Mary-Jane shoe, €63, Office.

Oversized blazer, €52, Very
Emerald City: Leave your work colleagues green with envy as you embrace the slouchy oversized blazer look, €52, Very.

Black puff-sleeve jumpsuit, €110, Oliver Bonas
LBD Redux: Swap the LBD for a more office appropriate black puff-sleeve jumpsuit, €110, Oliver Bonas.

 €159, &amp; Other Stories
Bucket List: Make the bucket bag top of your fashion wish list this season, €159, & Other Stories.

€89, COS
Monday Blues: No need for the Monday blues when you look this good in this season’s favourite hue, €89, COS.

€17.95, Zara
Neutral Zone: This grown-up version of the sleeveless vest will take you from winter layers to spring awakenings, €17.95, Zara.

Hear Me Roar: Bring some of your roaring personality to the work place in a leopard print midi skirt, €61, Oasis.
Hear Me Roar: Bring some of your roaring personality to the work place in a leopard print midi skirt, €61, Oasis.

Showtime! Ten fashion favourites that scream silver-screen

<p>The Irish stars stunned at Sunday night's event </p>

