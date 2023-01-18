Work Force: How to dress for the office and ditch the WFH look

As more of us head back into the office, ditching the WFH look can feel daunting. Instead of having the fear, it's time to get excited about dressing for real-life again.
Brighten up those Monday blues with a splash of colour. And if you’re missing the comfort factor, opt for oversized blazers and soft knit dresses for workwear that deserves to be seen.
Break up the monotony of an all-black look with a splash of spring hues, as seen at Stine Goya.
Ditch the typical white shirt for a more interesting abstract print in popping fuchsia, €138, Afore After.
Cause alarm for all the right reasons in striking red trousers, €39.99, Mango at Zalando.
Step into the workday in a contemporary take of the classic Mary-Jane shoe, €63, Office.
Leave your work colleagues green with envy as you embrace the slouchy oversized blazer look, €52, Very.
Swap the LBD for a more office appropriate black puff-sleeve jumpsuit, €110, Oliver Bonas.
Make the bucket bag top of your fashion wish list this season, €159, & Other Stories.
No need for the Monday blues when you look this good in this season’s favourite hue, €89, COS.
This grown-up version of the sleeveless vest will take you from winter layers to spring awakenings, €17.95, Zara.
Bring some of your roaring personality to the work place in a leopard print midi skirt, €61, Oasis.