Lookbook: What the Irish wore to the Critics Choice Awards

EVE HEWSON

Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson wore a stunning two-piece by CONG TRI, paired with a dazzling diamond choker from BVLGARI.

JESSIE BUCKLEY

Jessie Buckley attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kerry's finest Jessie Buckley gave us some old-school drama with a corseted black off-the-shoulder dress, complete with a full skirt and hints of tulle by the late Vivienne Westwood. Diamond jewelry from De Beers and a slicked back bun completed the look.

SHARON HORGAN

Sharon Horgan attends Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

London born, Meath raised, Sharon Horgan was a vision in a cream gúna with sheer voluminous sleeves. Unfortunately, she missed out on the Best Support actress gong to Zendaya for Euphoria. Horgan had been nominated for Bad Sisters.

KERRY CONDON

Kerry Condon attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon was unfortunate to miss out on the Best Supporting Actress gong on Sunday night, but she was definitely a winner on the red carpet. The Kerry star wore an off-the-shoulder beauty from Donna Karan New York, paired with a statement Briony Raymond New York necklace.

DOMHNALL GLEESON

Domhnall Gleeson attends Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Domhnall Gleeson was nominated for his role in The Patient, but also missed out on an award. He looked dashing in an all-black suit.