Simone Gannon: Skin saviours for winter dryness

Emma Hardie Moringa Luxury Body Scrub

One of Emma Hardie’s most recent launches, using this body scrub, is akin to an at-home spa experience. Containing Himalayan pink salts and a blend of skin-nourishing essential oils, including blackcurrant, hemp, sweet almond and moringa, this sensational scrub sweeps away dead skin cells and gently buffs the skin, leaving it feeling instantly smooth, hydrated and comfortable. Application tip: a palm-sized amount of this glorious product goes a long way. Let’s extend that at-home spa feeling for as long as possible.

€57 from marksandspencer.com.

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment

A truly transformative treatment for your skin, Ole Henriksen’s Dewtopia contains a powerful combination of 10% Alpha Hydroxy Acids and 10% Polyhydroxy Acids to overhaul the texture of your skin while you sleep. Wake up to seriously smooth, plump, glowy skin every time you use it. As with any active skincare ingredients, introduce this product slowly into your routine. I use it a few times a month, at night, and use a soothing recovery moisturiser the next day to combat any potential irritation.

€57 from Boots.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising After Shower Mist

Aveeno Daily Moisturising After Shower Mist

A fantastic way to lock in moisture and ward off dry, patchy skin after a bath or shower is to apply a body lotion or oil before your skin completely dries. If you’re time-starved or patience poor (like me) and would like a quick and easy approach to this, say hello to Aveeno After Shower Mist. Simply mist all over damp skin, quickly massage into the skin and seconds later, you’re good to go. A brilliant product that won’t break the bank.

€8.15 from mccauley.ie.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Face and Body Balm

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Soothing Face and Body Balm

Ideal for use anywhere on the body (and suitable for everyone in the family), this brilliant cream-balm from La Roche-Posay is a multi-tasking must-have when it comes to treating dry, sensitive or generally irritated skin. Use it as a daily moisturiser, a spot treatment on dry or rough patches, burns or scars, cuticles, elbows, or anywhere you need it.

It’s lightweight, fast-acting, non-irritating and affordable, too. Win, win.

€16 from Boots.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Your lips need love, too, and no one cares for them better than Korean skincare brand Laneige. Available in various flavours, including Berry, Grapefruit, Vanilla and Apple Lime, this bestselling Lip Sleeping Mask will soothe and comfort chapped lips, leaving you with a plump, pillowy soft pout come morning. A small caveat: you may fall deeply in love with this product and want all the flavours. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

€21.40 from Cult Beauty.

Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

When your skin needs serious saving in a hurry (extreme weather, over-exfoliation, or perhaps a new product you were too excited to use - we’ve all been there), look no further than this miracle-working mask from Dr Jart+. Containing a skin-soothing complex of ceramides and peptides, this is the calming, nourishing, repairing hug your skin needs.

Apply to clean, dry skin and leave on for up to 20 minutes. I highly recommend buying more than one whenever you have a skin-related emergency.

€9 per mask. Available from Brown Thomas.

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cleanser

The colder months call for a gentle, creamy cleanser that keeps your skin balanced, hydrated and comfortable. Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Cleanser, a favourite of mine since its launch nearly seven years ago, ticks all these boxes (and then some). A beautiful, almost gel-like texture, this transforms into a lightly creamy oil on contact with the skin, removing makeup, sunscreen and everything in between while leaving the skin feeling clean, calm and fresh. Suitable for use morning and evening and an excellent option for sensitive skin.

€44 from Brown Thomas.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

This downright adorable whipped gel-cream from Korean skincare brand Glow Recipe is the winter moisturiser we deserve. Containing a cocktail of hydrating ingredients, including Polyglutamic Acid, Plum Extract and Hyaluronic Acid, this instantly brightens, plumps, smooths, balances oil and adds intense moisture and glow to the skin in one fell swoop.

Particularly food for combination skin.

€21.47 from cultbeauty.com.

