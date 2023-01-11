Showtime! Ten fashion favourites that scream silver-screen

There’s a new leading lady in town - fashion.
It seems the drama of the screen is taking a step back to give style the limelight it deserves.
Some of the biggest trends of the past few seasons have transported from the screen to the everyday.
From Emily’s splashes of colour in Paris to the timeless monochrome style of Wednesday Adams, taking the stylish lead is easy.
Serving up iconic looks for over 20 years, SJP channel’s Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous look on the red carpet.
Reignite your love for the traditional as showcased in The Banshees of Inisherin, €99.90, Ruanna Celtic Capes at The Sweater Shop.
Emulate Princess Di’s crowning off-duty style with an oversized cricket sweater, €290, Tommy Hilfiger.
Forget Emily – Sylvie’s penchant for a subtly sexy blouse is the epitome of Parisian chic, €89, Sinead Keary.
Look to Wednesday Adams for a lesson in the magic of monochrome, €119, Arket.
Don’t worry darling; you will nail the lady-like style of the ‘50s in this lace pencil skirt, €79, Coast.
Bring Valentina’s White Lotus energy to your office wear with colour-coded pant-suits, €21.99, H&M.
Glamorous with a hint of comfort is Birdie’s Glass Onion fashion call, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.
Let Licorice Pizza be your style bible for all things ‘70s cool, €69, COS.
Be a fashion maverick by bringing a touch of panache to the high-flying bomber jacket, €99.95, Zara.