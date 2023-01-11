Showtime! Ten fashion favourites that scream silver-screen

"From Emily’s splashes of colour in Paris to the timeless monochrome style of Wednesday Adams, taking the stylish lead is easy."
Sarah Jessica Parker attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns

There’s a new leading lady in town - fashion. 

It seems the drama of the screen is taking a step back to give style the limelight it deserves. 

Some of the biggest trends of the past few seasons have transported from the screen to the everyday. 

From Emily’s splashes of colour in Paris to the timeless monochrome style of Wednesday Adams, taking the stylish lead is easy.

Get The Look: Serving up iconic looks for over 20 years, SJP channel’s Carrie Bradshaw’s infamous look on the red carpet.

Lambswool Cape, €99.90, Ruanna Celtic Capes at The Sweater Shop
Wild West: Reignite your love for the traditional as showcased in The Banshees of Inisherin, €99.90, Ruanna Celtic Capes at The Sweater Shop.

Tartan Sweater, €290, Tommy Hilfiger
Down Time: Emulate Princess Di’s crowning off-duty style with an oversized cricket sweater, €290, Tommy Hilfiger.

Sheer Wrap Blouse, €89, Sinead Keary
#ieloves: Gallic Charms: Forget Emily – Sylvie’s penchant for a subtly sexy blouse is the epitome of Parisian chic, €89, Sinead Keary.

Monochrome Striped Knit, €119, Arket
Full Of Woe: Look to Wednesday Adams for a lesson in the magic of monochrome, €119, Arket.

Lace Pencil Skirt, €79, Coast
Pink Lady: Don’t worry darling; you will nail the lady-like style of the ‘50s in this lace pencil skirt, €79, Coast.

Pink Trousers, €21.99, H&amp;M
Pocket Friendly: Colour-Coded: Bring Valentina’s White Lotus energy to your office wear with colour-coded pant-suits, €21.99, H&M.

Floral Trousers, €235, Essentiel Antwerp
Bird Song: Glamorous with a hint of comfort is Birdie’s Glass Onion fashion call, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Sweater Vest, €69, COS
That ‘70s Show: Let Licorice Pizza be your style bible for all things ‘70s cool, €69, COS.

Bomber Coat, €99.95 Zara
Danger Zone: Be a fashion maverick by bringing a touch of panache to the high-flying bomber jacket, €99.95, Zara.

