Feel-good fashion: 12 comfortable and confident fits 

Feeling comfortable and confident; now, that’s an achievable new year’s resolution. 
Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Feeling comfortable and confident; now, that’s an achievable new year’s resolution. 

Whether you’re a fervent fitness fan or an athleisure lover, looking and feeling your personal best couldn’t be easier. 

From body-sculpting compression leggings to seam-free sports bras, and savvy kit bags, we’ve found 12 wardrobe winners that make an impact, whatever you do.

1. Borg fleece cape, €80, borg slouchy sweatshirt, €30, printed leggings, €25, HS beanie, €8, Dunnes Stores 

2. adidas by Stella McCartney recycled shell-trimmed checked fleece jacket, Net-a-Porter, €240 

3. Barbour + Roksanda ‘Arna’ quilted padded shell tapered track pants, Net-a-Porter €220 

4. NDA x Vogue statement hoodie, New Dimensions Active, €75 

5. NDA x Vogue statement leggings, New Dimensions Active, €65 

6. Printed borg fleece, €40, HS beanie, €8, Dunnes Stores 

7. New Balance x Donald Glover Presents RC30 unisex trainers, New Balance, €120 

8. ‘Leaf Freak’ water bottle, Mother Reusables, €26 

9. 'Icon' gym bag, Sweaty Betty, €115 

10. ‘Fate II’ sweater, Dare2b, €95

11. Solid cinnamon red seamless sports bra, Powercut®, €26 

12. Responsible wool alpaca beanie, Arket, €49 

KIT NOTES 

NDA X VOGUE: Pair an ultra-warm drawstring-waist hoody with high impact squat proof leggings; add leopard print and you’ve got a premium Irish collaboration.

POWERCUT®: This homegrown brand’s seamless sports bras provide anti-chafe, sweat-wicking support during high intensity workouts.

MOTHER REUSABLES: ‘Leaf Freak’ – a 100% recycled & recyclable water bottle – keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. For each bottle sold, 20% of the profits are donated to the Born Free charity, to help save the giraffes.

SWEATY BETTY: ‘Icon’ – the ultimate kit bag – featuring an aqua-guard zip pocket to keep your wet kit separate; a yoga strap at the base and water bottle holder on the side.

