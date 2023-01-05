Feel-good fashion: 12 comfortable and confident fits 

Feeling comfortable and confident; now, that’s an achievable new year’s resolution.
Whether you’re a fervent fitness fan or an athleisure lover, looking and feeling your personal best couldn’t be easier.
From body-sculpting compression leggings to seam-free sports bras, and savvy kit bags, we’ve found 12 wardrobe winners that make an impact, whatever you do.
Pair an ultra-warm drawstring-waist hoody with high impact squat proof leggings; add leopard print and you’ve got a premium Irish collaboration.
This homegrown brand’s seamless sports bras provide anti-chafe, sweat-wicking support during high intensity workouts.
‘Leaf Freak’ – a 100% recycled & recyclable water bottle – keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. For each bottle sold, 20% of the profits are donated to the Born Free charity, to help save the giraffes.
‘Icon’ – the ultimate kit bag – featuring an aqua-guard zip pocket to keep your wet kit separate; a yoga strap at the base and water bottle holder on the side.