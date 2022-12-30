Bargain Hunter: Massage guns, productivity journals and plant-based savings for the New Year 

New year, new me

Ah. the journal. Every year we buy one, and hope that this year, this journal, will change our lives. Well, with a journal from The Head Plan, that might actually be true, with monthly, weekly and daily planning guides that will make sure you can write it down and make it happen. From now until midnight on New Year's Eve, you can get 20% off all of their journals online. The trusty Productivity & Wellness Journal is with us wherever we go. Shop at theheadplan.com.

Let’s get physical

Lidl massage gun, €59.99

Speaking of New Year's resolutions, we've got our mat, our dumbbells, and our trainers, but if all goes to plan, we just might need what's in Lidl's middle aisle this Monday... yes, the ever-popular Lidl Premium Massage Gun (€59.99) is back in stores this week. With four different heads to target different muscles and ten speed levels, this Silvercast massage gun is all you'll need — and you can relax further with a three-year warranty.

Venturing into veganism

Where to stock up on vegan essentials

Are you partaking in Veganuary this year? If so, you're probably hitting the shops this weekend to stock up on non-meat and non-dairy essentials. If you're on a budget, avoid stocking up on fancy branded products when it comes to essentials like Black Beans and Chickpeas, which can be as much as €2 per can in some health food stores or health food sections in big supermarkets. Instead, look to own-brand items. Tesco is good for beans — you can get a 400g can of chickpeas for 45c in stores, while a 400g tin of black beans is 79c. Aldi is great for dairy-free milk alternatives, like their Unsweetened Soya milk (1l), for 95c.

Spring has sprung (in our dreams)

Save €1,300 on this 4-seat garden set at The Pavilion

Now that Christmas and New Year's have been and gone, we're impatient to get to spring and warmer days. If you're dreaming ahead, it might be worth calling into The Pavilion in Ballygarvan, Cork, which reopens on Tuesday with a bumper sale. As well as offers on seasonal winter colour plants such as pansies, you will be able to get spring & summer bulbs at a discounted rate, with offers on indoor plants too. While you're there, it's worth getting a bite in the popular artisan café and table restaurant where David O’Sullivan (previously Fishy Fishy in Kinsale) has recently come on board as head chef. And if you can't call down, there is up to 60% off outdoor furniture and up to 50% off interiors online too. Sorted. Shop at thepavilion.ie.