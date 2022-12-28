Wrap Party: 10 ways to ring in the New Year in style

It’s a wrap on 2022, so let’s ring in the New Year in style. This is your last chance to get your glam on.

As the clock strikes midnight, it’s time for the razzle-dazzle of sequins and sparkles to take a rest ‘till next year.

Don’t be shy; instead, embrace all the sparkling trimmings you can to help you shine all night long.

GET THE LOOK:

Sequins at Boohoo

Sequins will instantly elevate the simple black dress to showstopper status, as seen at Boohoo.

White Halter Top, €135, Sinead Keary

Snow White: Throw it back to Y2K by pairing the noughties fav halter-neck top with jeans, €135, Sinead Keary.

Velvet Trousers, €290, Tommy Hilfiger

Luxe Goods: Enjoy the taste of luxury by investing a plush pair of velvet trousers – you won’t be disappointed, €290, Tommy Hilfiger.

Black Silk Dress, €320, Noema

Black Magic: Introduce a touch of magic to the night in a timeless black silk midi dress, €320, Noema.

Leopard Print Platform, €180, Never Fully Dressed

Party Animal: Bring some extra bite to your New Year’s Eve dance moves in these leopard print platforms, €180, Never Fully Dressed.

Sequin Oversized Blazer, €120, River Island at Very

Red Hot: Finish off your look with a dazzling statement blazer, €120, River Island at Very.

Poppy Mini Dress, €95.00

#ieloves: All Fired Up: Put a bit of heat in your party style in a fiery red mini dress, €95, Sister Jane at Zalando.

Sequined Trousers, €49.99, H&M

Pocket Friendly: Extra! Extra!: The last party of the season demands all of the glistening trimmings, €49.99, H&M.

Sequined Top, €25.99, Stradivarius

Ice Queen: Glisten under the disco ball one last time in the frosty shimmer of sequins, €25.99, Stradivarius.

Electric Green Dress, €89, COS

She’s Electric: Ring in the New Year in electrifying style, €89, COS.