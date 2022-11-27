Skin Nerd: 'Tis the season to... indulge in self-care

Happy Christmas everyone! I hope the festive season is treating you well and you’ve spent some time eating, laughing and being merry with those you hold dearest. In the aftermath of the gift-giving, carol singing and cracker pulling, there is always that post-Christmas Day lull when you don’t know what day it is, and you feel strangely bewildered by the lack of structure usually imposed by the working week. How do you spend yours? I like to take walks by the beach and have some time out with my family before heading back into what is usually a busy planning period for the next year. One thing I do recommend to everyone in this in-between stage is a hearty dose of self-care. No longer a term reserved for the overly indulgent and frivolous, 2022 has been the year that self-care went from being a luxury to a necessity as we recognised the importance – and benefits - of minding ourselves.
One of the simplest ways to treat your skin and take some time out of a busy schedule is to use a face mask. Face masks are ideal for weekly use and can work as a results-boosting bonus to your regular skincare routine as face masks are usually made with ingredients or higher concentrations of ingredients that you wouldn’t otherwise use in your regular routine. An example of this is IMAGE Skincare Ageless Total Resurfacing Mask (€43.50) which contains a blend of 18% glycolic acid. This acid helps to superficially fade hyperpigmentation but it’s a concentration that’s too strong for daily use. However, it is fantastic as a weekly treatment, bringing the benefits of a “mini-peel” without disrupting your skin’s microbiome. It is important to note that whilst face masks enhance the health of your skin, they don’t provide long lasting results and should only be used as an addition to your regular skincare routine.
If you have different needs across different areas of your face, multi-masking can be a wonderful way to give custom care to different areas of your skin! For example, if you have a spot-prone t-zone and dry cheeks: I would apply a clarifying mask like Dermalogica Clear Start Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask (€23) to congested areas. This treatment contains oil absorbing kaolin clay together with sulphur to exfoliate. A hydrating mask such as Yon-Ka Hydra N˚ 1 Masque (€51, theskinnerd.com) could then be used to replenish any dry patches.
If you are looking to deep cleanse blemish prone skin, Salicylic acid is a rock star ingredient for pore-purging and ideal within a clarifying mask. Perfect for addressing congestion, Dermalogica Sebum Clearing Masque (€54.10) contains a blend of bentonite and kaolin clay to mop up excess oil, alongside 0.5% salicylic acid which dives deep into pores to remove debris and exfoliate the skin. If you are pregnant you are advised to avoid salicylic acid and opt for gentler ingredients such as those found in REN Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask (€42). Formulated with glycolic and lactic acids, this treatment provides gentler exfoliation to reveal a tighter, brighter complexion. Do note that whilst weekly use is considered safe for mum and baby, you should not exceed more than twice weekly use.
If you want to hydrate the skin, look for masks including hyaluronic acid. This humectant pulls moisture from the air and into the skin to deliver an instantly hydrated, plumped effect. A ceramide-based face mask is also ideal for nourishment. In my opinion, it’s more important to focus on treating your skin concerns rather than concentrating too much on skin ‘type.’ By following a targeted, multi-masking approach you can treat each area individually and deliver the right ingredients to wherever they are needed. When carrying out treatments, always listen to your skin. If it feels uncomfortably tight after using a mask, then it could be that the formula is too drying for your skin whilst if you get spots afterwards, the ingredients may be too rich for your complexion.
Nerdie note: More than just a less messy way to mask, s heet masks also work as penetrant enhancers which allows any serums applied after to absorb even deeper into the skin. For an extra shot of hydration and skincare absorption prior to masking, use a spritz such as Caudalie Beauty Elixir (€12.50, theskinnerd.com) or Avene Thermal Water Spray (€15), and massage into the face in circular, outward motions to prep the skin.
Biossance Squalane + Glycolic Renewal Mask (€41.00) is a great mask that’s enriched with a blend of glycolic, lactic, malic and tartaric acids that work in harmony to speed up cell renewal and dislodge debris and sebum. Seoulista Brightening Instant Facial Sheet Mask (€7.20, theskinnerd.com) is bursting with antioxidants and contains vitamin C for copious amounts of glow. Pop on pre-New Year’s celebrations and prepare to dazzle!
However, you decide to spend your Christmas and New Year, I hope you have a wonderful one! Thank you so much for all of your support and feedback over the past year. Each and every comment has been taken on board and is appreciated greatly! Take care of yourself and I look forward to more to come in 2023!
Hyperpigmentation describes patches of skin that have become darker, such as age spots, sunspots or dark marks. A result of excess melanin creating deposits in the skin, hyperpigmentation actually has very little to do with age, and usually has a lot more to do with the sun or UV. When UV causes damage to our skin, our skin fights to protect itself by making more pigment. Hyperpigmentation can fade over time, especially the dark marks or red marks left after a spot or a cut (PIH, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.) Prevention is much easier than treatment when it comes to hyperpigmentation – using SPF daily as well as topical antioxidants can assist in preventing hyperpigmentation. Treatments such as microneedling and chemical peels can also be effective at treating hyperpigmentation.