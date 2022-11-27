Skin Nerd: 'Tis the season to... indulge in self-care

Happy Christmas everyone! I hope the festive season is treating you well and you’ve spent some time eating, laughing and being merry with those you hold dearest. In the aftermath of the gift-giving, carol singing and cracker pulling, there is always that post-Christmas Day lull when you don’t know what day it is, and you feel strangely bewildered by the lack of structure usually imposed by the working week. How do you spend yours? I like to take walks by the beach and have some time out with my family before heading back into what is usually a busy planning period for the next year. One thing I do recommend to everyone in this in-between stage is a hearty dose of self-care. No longer a term reserved for the overly indulgent and frivolous, 2022 has been the year that self-care went from being a luxury to a necessity as we recognised the importance – and benefits - of minding ourselves.

One of the simplest ways to treat your skin and take some time out of a busy schedule is to use a face mask. Face masks are ideal for weekly use and can work as a results-boosting bonus to your regular skincare routine as face masks are usually made with ingredients or higher concentrations of ingredients that you wouldn’t otherwise use in your regular routine. An example of this is IMAGE Skincare Ageless Total Resurfacing Mask (€43.50) which contains a blend of 18% glycolic acid. This acid helps to superficially fade hyperpigmentation but it’s a concentration that’s too strong for daily use. However, it is fantastic as a weekly treatment, bringing the benefits of a “mini-peel” without disrupting your skin’s microbiome. It is important to note that whilst face masks enhance the health of your skin, they don’t provide long lasting results and should only be used as an addition to your regular skincare routine.