Simone Gannon: Tiny treats for last minute gifting

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen - The Classic Tale of Double Cleansing

Elemis brought out some gorgeous miniature gifts this year that will dazzle and delight any skincare fan, including my personal favourite, The Classic Tale of Double Cleansing. This is the luxurious double cleansing duo of dreams, packaged in a beautiful limited edition gift set containing two mini Elemis Pro-Collagen classics, Cleansing Balm and Energising Marine Cleanser. A gift that’s not only luxurious, but insists on a little me time too. Winner, winner.

Patchology Serve Chilled Eye Gel Party Kit

Throw an eye gel party for your friends with this brilliant gift set from Patchology. There are three of each of Patchology’s bubble-infused eye gels in the kit; Rosé Eye Gels and Bubbly Eye Gels. Ideal for depuffing, hydrating, pre-party prep, or anytime you need a little self-care – morning, noon or night. Each eye gel is infused with niacinamide, resveratrol, and a host of hydrating ingredients to banish under-eye bags, deeply hydrate and calm and soothe. Expert tip: keep them in the fridge for extra depuffing action.

€18 from McCabe’s Pharmacy.

NUXE Huile Prodigieuse® Trio Bauble

Possibly the most adorable gift (and tree decoration!) on this list, Nuxe Prodigieuse Trio houses three of the brand’s much-loved multi-purpose oils in super cute 10ml sizes; Huile Prodigieuse, Huile Prodigieuse Florale and Huile Prodigieuse Or. Used individually or together, they work to deeply nourish and care for the face, hair and body. A thoughtful, endearing treat for someone you love (and a perfect secret Santa gift, too).

RMS Beauty Shine and Define Holiday Gift Set

A beautiful limited-edition holiday set from RMS Beauty that includes three bestselling makeup products. The original version of Luminizer, an ultra-sheer, glow-inducing cream highlighter. Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow in the shade Strobe, a universally flattering champagne mink, and Straight-Up Volumizing Peptide Mascara, a long-wear formula that not only thickens, lengthens and dramatically darkens but helps to boost the density and overall health of your lashes, too.

Biossance Glow Forth, Be Bright Gift Set

Give the gift of radiant, hydrated skin with this excellent gift set from Biossance, a sustainable squalane-based skincare line that I’ve fallen in love with over the last two years. Suitable for all skin types, the set includes the beautiful Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil and Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, packaged in a dinky gift box. So pretty, you might have to keep this one for yourself.

Charlotte Tilbury Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit

Nobody does miniature magical gifts like Charlotte Tilbury, darling! There are many purse-friendly options to suit every makeup taste in her Gifting Universe this year, including the fabulous Dreamy Superstar Glow Kit. This dinky set includes two of Charlotte’s incredible Beauty Light Wands; Spotlight and the perennially sold-out Pinkgasm – for an instant, gorgeous glow on the go. If this gift doesn’t make your makeup-loving recipient swoon, nothing will.

€28 from Brown Thomas.

Origins Mask This Way 5-Mask Starter Set

The ultimate gift for serious skincare lovers, Origin’s Mask This Way Set contains not one but five mini sizes of their bestselling masks. Drink Up Overnight Mask to deeply hydrate as you sleep, Clear Improvement Charcoal Mask to help balance oil and refine pores, Out of Trouble Rescue Mask to calm and treat problem skin, Clear Improvement Charcoal Honey Mask to deeply detox and nourish, and Original Skin Retexturising Mask to smooth and resurface the skin. One of my favourite gifts on this list.

€31 from Arnotts.

Laura Mercier Token of Affection Translucent Loose Setting Powder and Puff

Arguably one of the most iconic makeup products of all time. Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder is a beautiful gift to give at any time, but when it’s wrapped up in limited-edition (and rather decadent) holiday packaging, prepare to earn yourself some major brownie points. An ideal secret Santa gift, a stocking filler, a self-gift or a tree ornament – it ticks all the festive gifting boxes.