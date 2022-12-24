Weekend Loves: The spirit of Dingle is woven into Fiadh designs

Nature-inspired gifts and stocking fillers in Dingle

With prices from €39, Fiadh Woven Design is a great place to pick up some last-minute gifts and stocking fillers today if you’re in the Dingle area.

Inspired by the landscape, Fiadh pieces are known for their beautiful colour combinations and gorgeous soft feel. The range includes investment pieces such as shawls, large scarves and cardigans as well as affordable mittens and headbands.

It’s not too late to sign up for the GOAL Mile

Now in its 40th year, the AIB-sponsored GOAL Mile has become an integral part of Christmas for many families around Ireland. Last year more than 21,000 people took part in the event and the numbers over the next few days are expected to top those figures.

Whether you want to get out there by yourself, with your family and friends or as part of a corporate group you still have time to get involved with events taking place tomorrow, on St. Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

Walk off those Christmas treats while helping others across 14 countries worldwide, including Ukraine.

Sign up for a GOAL Mile at a location near you at goalmile.org.

Monaghan's Cashmere: Dublin institution

Last minute luxury from Monaghan’s Cashmere

If you’re desperately seeking winter knits to rival Cameron Diaz’ in The Holiday, why not pop into Ireland’s oldest cashmere shop — Monaghan’s Cashmere — where you’ll find a host of luxurious options for Christmas Day and beyond. Open today from 10am to 4pm, the brand has introduced a new collection this season which also includes Irish-made wool skirts, brushed cotton trousers and luxurious cashmere throws.

With over 60 years’ experience, this family business is now run by Suzie Monaghan who has designed some new styles for the shop including a cropped cardigan in a variety of colours. For last minute presents there’s also a variety of accessories including hot water bottles, snoods, scarves and hats.

The Handmade Soap Company's Lemongrass and Cedarwood Body Care Set

New products for Christmas by the Handmade Soap Company

We are big fans of the Handmade Soap Company for their wide range of hardworking, great smelling products and also for their ethics and commitment to sustainable innovation.

A new gift set launched in time for Christmas is their Lemongrass & Cedarwood Body Care Set (€27) designed to rehydrate and revive the skin. The zesty lemongrass has an invigorating scent and, balanced by the warm cedarwood, is a lovely way to add a little self care into your daily routine. A nice gift for oneself or for another this Christmas and beyond.

Chocolatier Pierre Hermé’s collaboration with Nespresso

Nespresso always produces beautifully presented ranges at Christmas and this year is no exception with the brand’s latest collaboration with world renowned Parisian pastry chef and chocolatier Pierre Hermé.

With namesake boutiques and cafés across the world, Hermé has designed a limited edition collection that features intriguing but delightful flavour blends perfect for this time of year. A range of limited edition coffee machines, accessories, and, of course, sweets accompanies the collection.

Meanwhile the Café Noble scented candle is a lovely gift for the host and will imbue their home with a warm cosy scent long after their guests are gone. Available at Brown Thomas Limerick and Cork (open today until 5pm).

Issey Miyake - Fusion d'Issey Extreme

Woody scents for men from Issey Miyake

Still haven’t figured out what to buy that special someone or want to smell great for the festivities? Fusion d’Issey Extrême is a woody, masculine fragrance from Issey Miyake which is characterised by top notes of cardamom and bergamot with a heart note of peppermint and base notes of sandalwood. Available at all good pharmacies and select department stores nationwide. 50ml €57. 100ml €79.