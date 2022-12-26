Bargain Hunter: Stephen's Day bargains from Irish brands and stores 

New Year style

Irish ladieswear boutique, Choice Boutique, has kicked off its Winter sale today with all clothing now half-priced. The site also has it's own 'Insta Shop' category where you can few picks from Sinéad De Butléir, Fashionably Fortyish, Lisa's Lust List and TheBeauttruth. See choiceboutqiue.com.

Emily & Me Andrea Green Sequin Midi Dress reduced to €35 in BORN's winter sale

Also, BORN fashion's Winter sale is well underway, with up to 60% off select styles in stores and online. There are some stunning sequin bits from Emily & Me in the sale which would be perfect for New Year's Eve if your size hasn't already sold out. See bornclothing.ie.

Skin love

Trilogy set from Cloud10 Beauty

Irish beauty giant Cloud10 have up to 60% off anything left in their Christmas shop, with 30% off beloved skincare brand CeraVe, tanning brands Vita Liberata and Tan-Luxe, and 40% off Trilogy. Shop at cloud10beauty.com.

Silence is golden

MAM Soothers are on sale in Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores have 25% off selected soothers and clips until January 30. Included in the sale are the MAM soothers which can be sterilised in three minutes in their own steriliser case. The range includes MAM PERFECT (to reduce risk of misaligned teeth, RRP €7.95, Now €6.35), MAM AIR (designed for sensitive skin, RRP €7.45, Now €5.95) and MAM NIGHT (glow in the dark making them easy to find at nightime, RRP €7.45, now €5.95). All are two packs. See dunnesstores.com.

The gift of hair goals

King Hair & Beauty will be offering a 30% discount sitewide for St Stephen's Day

Give yourself the gift of hair goals with 30% off all King Hair & Beauty products for Stephen's Day. Some of their star products include The Jewel hair brush and our handbag favourite, the Gold Dust dry shampoo. Use code 'KING30' at checkout, valid until midnight on December 27. Visit kinghairandbeauty.com.

Handy solutions

A wrist pocket from Dust & Rock

Dungarvan based Dust & Rock's hands-free wrist pocket is the brain child of Susan Furniss Radley, who came up with the idea after she backpacked through South America years ago. Designed to keep your phone, cards, cash and other essential items to hand, but not in hand, you can get 20% off sitewide for Stephen's Day. That'll be handy now for the New Year's 5K goal... See dustandrock.com.

A gift for... me

Daisy Dream gift set in Boots

Boots is always a good place to be bright and early on Stephen's Day morning. Like always, they are slashing all seasonal gift sets to 50%, with 50% off selected children’s Mothercare clothing too. A number of select fragrance gift sets are also half price. Shop online at boots.ie.