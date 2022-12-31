The way we wore: The best dressed of 2022

1. MAYA RUDOLPH

Maya Rudolph attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Maya Rudolph plays against type in this orange Valentino feather kaftan. Instead of leaning into a Real Housewives of Palm Springs costume drama, the SNL alum opts for a minimal bob and make-up. Clever.

2. JANELLE MONÁE

Janelle Monae attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter and actor Janelle Monáe nails the 2022 Met Gala brief in ‘gilded glamour from the future' courtesy of Ralph Lauren. The hood, the bib, the delicious train: pure space-age drama.

3. CYNTHIA ERIVO

Cynthia Erivo attends the European Premiere After Party of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever". Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Fact: Cynthia Erivo knows how to make an entrance. Audacious and always on point, the actor and singer-songwriter reimagines florals with her signature sass in an Erdem spring/summer `23 trench coat dress.

4. NICOLA COUGHLAN

Nicola Coughlan attends Netflix hosts "Bridgerton" Los Angeles FYSEE event at Netflix FYSEE At Raleigh Studios. Picture: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Ireland’s IT girl, actor Nicola Coughlan, is a fashion firebrand: always exciting, even when opting for a low-key Emilia Wickstead dress. Fresh and fun, the Kelly green and bubblegum pink palette brings a youthful glow to an otherwise classic fit-and-flare silhouette.

5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the PATTERN Beauty Meet & Greet at Sephora. Picture: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty

Head-to-toe marigold is a confident choice; one that actor Tracee Ellis Ross embraces with signature ease. From her Lafayette 148 suit to The Attico ‘Devon’ shoes — a cult fashion favourite; she looks every inch the star. Can we take a moment for those impressive bamboo door knocker earrings?

6. SINÉAD BURKE

Sinead Burke attends the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Irish disability activist, teacher, style icon and iconoclast, Burke demonstrates her sartorial mettle at the Gucci cruise 2023 show in a custom gold lurex devoré gown and Jackie 1961 mini bag from the Italian fashion house. Perfectly regal.

7. SETH ROGAN

Seth Rogen attends 2022 AFI Fest - "The Fabelmans" Closing Night Gala Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Quite the sylvan pairing — green and brown but actor and comedian Seth Rogan must know that fall is fashion’s favourite season. Apart from the colourway, the single-button stance and sharp line make this Paul Smith suit a winner.

8. DANIEL KALUUYA

Daniel Kaluuya poses during the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Teal faux fur may not be for everyone but not everyone is Daniel Kaluuya. The dapper Black Panther actor wears the heck out of this hirsute Prada coat from the luxury brand’s fall 2022 collection. Iconic.

9. HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles attends the "My Policeman" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ever the retro rapscallion, Styles’ close ties with Italian fashion house Gucci have certified his style nous. A mismatched green suit, dandy boots and Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle bag serve glam rock realness. The bare chest? Chef’s kiss.

10. SANDRA OH

Sandra Oh attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oh, Sandra. You look resplendent in Giambattista Valli couture. The easy-going Edwardian silhouette; those pockets and hyper-real floral accents: beautiful and breezy.