Nighty Night: Sleep in heavenly peace with our fashion editor's picks 

Duvet, pillow, hot water bottle: check!
The silly season may be in peak mode but so is festive fatigue.
Blame it on the ladies dancing and lord’s a-leaping or do yourself a favour and get a good night’s shuteye.
No more guessing what your Secret Santa wants, or how many viable tricks are left in the Elf on the Shelf; just don thee now thy yuletide pyjamas and enjoy an eight-hour moratorium on decision-making. Eye mask optional.
In the meantime, why not indulge in these twelve dreamy bedtime treats?
Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ adult pyjamas, €18, Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ onesies (1-14 years), €15; Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ pyjamas (1-14 years), €10, Dunnes Stores
Irish linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €165
Carolyn Donnelly The Edit crane cotton pyjama set, Dunnes Stores, €35
Ultra-soft paisley print recycled poly-blend pyjama set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90
Adult Christmas check pyjamas, €20; Christmas check pyjamas (4-14 years), €12 and reindeer slippers, €6; ‘Ho Ho Ho’ pyjamas (2-14 years), €10 and Santa slippers, €5, Dunnes Stores
Leopard print pyjamas, H&M, €27.99
Check cotton pyjamas, H&M, €34.99
TH-monogram print recycled poly-blend pyjamas set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90
Bamboo scrunchies, €8 each; bamboo face masks, €20 each, ZZZana
‘Fluff Yeah’ metallic sparkle slides, UGG, €103.99
Rosie satin floral pyjama set, M&S, €49
Piped silk pyjama set, The White Company, €258
100% organic cotton voile ‘Jellyfish midnight’ pyjama set, Moon + Mellow, €198
