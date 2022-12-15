Nighty Night: Sleep in heavenly peace with our fashion editor's picks 

Duvet, pillow, hot water bottle: check!

The silly season may be in peak mode but so is festive fatigue.

Blame it on the ladies dancing and lord’s a-leaping or do yourself a favour and get a good night’s shuteye.

No more guessing what your Secret Santa wants, or how many viable tricks are left in the Elf on the Shelf; just don thee now thy yuletide pyjamas and enjoy an eight-hour moratorium on decision-making. Eye mask optional.

In the meantime, why not indulge in these twelve dreamy bedtime treats?

Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ adult pyjamas, €18, Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ kids onesie (1-14 years), €15

Navy blue linen pyjma set, Loom Linen, €165

Carolyn Donnelly ‘The Edit’ crane pyjama set, Dunnes Stores, €35

Ultra-soft paisley print recycled poly-blend pyjama set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90

Adult Christmas check pyjamas adults, €20; Kids Christmas check pyjamas (4-14), €12 and reindeer slippers, €6

Leopard print pyjamas, H&M, €27.99

Check pyjamas, H&M, €34.99

TH monogram print long sleeve pyjama set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90

Single bamboo scrunchie, €8; single bamboo face mask, €20, ZZZana

‘Fluff Yeah’ metallic sparkle slides, UGG, €103.99

Rosie satin floral pyjama set, M&S, €49

Piped Silk Pyjama Set, The White Company

100% organic cotton voile ‘Jellyfish midnight’ pyjama set, Moon + Mellow, €198

FABRIC NOTES

SILK proteins contain18 amino acids dubbed 'the sleep factor,' soothing nerves and promoting relaxation for a silent night.

ORGANIC COTTON’s skin-kind reputation makes it the perfect bed partner: soft, durable and free from harmful pesticides and chemicals. Look to GOTS-certified fabrics (Global Organic Textile Standard) – an internationally recognised organic textile standard.

LINEN isn’t just a fair-weather fabric. Its thermoregulating properties keep you warm without overheating; plus it’s breathable, wicking away perspiration. A boon for menopausal women.