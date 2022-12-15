Nighty Night: Sleep in heavenly peace with our fashion editor's picks 

The silly season may be in peak mode but so is festive fatigue
Christmas PJs that are both cosy and stylish

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Duvet, pillow, hot water bottle: check! 

The silly season may be in peak mode but so is festive fatigue. 

Blame it on the ladies dancing and lord’s a-leaping or do yourself a favour and get a good night’s shuteye. 

No more guessing what your Secret Santa wants, or how many viable tricks are left in the Elf on the Shelf; just don thee now thy yuletide pyjamas and enjoy an eight-hour moratorium on decision-making. Eye mask optional. 

In the meantime, why not indulge in these twelve dreamy bedtime treats?

Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ adult pyjamas, €18, Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ kids onesie (1-14 years), €15
Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ adult pyjamas, €18, Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ onesies (1-14 years), €15; Leigh Tucker Willow ‘Nollaig’ pyjamas (1-14 years), €10, Dunnes Stores 

Navy blue linen pyjma set, Loom Linen, €165
Irish linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €165 

Carolyn Donnelly ‘The Edit’ crane pyjama set, Dunnes Stores, €35
Carolyn Donnelly The Edit crane cotton pyjama set, Dunnes Stores, €35 

Ultra-soft paisley print recycled poly-blend pyjama set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90
Ultra-soft paisley print recycled poly-blend pyjama set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90 

Adult Christmas check pyjamas adults, €20; Kids Christmas check pyjamas (4-14), €12 and reindeer slippers, €6
Adult Christmas check pyjamas, €20; Christmas check pyjamas (4-14 years), €12 and reindeer slippers, €6; ‘Ho Ho Ho’ pyjamas (2-14 years), €10 and Santa slippers, €5, Dunnes Stores 

Leopard print pyjamas, H&amp;M, €27.99
Leopard print pyjamas, H&M, €27.99 

Check pyjamas, H&amp;M, €34.99
Check cotton pyjamas, H&M, €34.99 

TH monogram print long sleeve pyjama set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90
TH-monogram print recycled poly-blend pyjamas set, Tommy Hilfiger, €109.90 

Single bamboo scrunchie, €8; single bamboo face mask, €20, ZZZana
Bamboo scrunchies, €8 each; bamboo face masks, €20 each, ZZZana 

‘Fluff Yeah’ metallic sparkle slides, UGG, €103.99
‘Fluff Yeah’ metallic sparkle slides, UGG, €103.99 

Rosie satin floral pyjama set, M&amp;S, €49
Rosie satin floral pyjama set, M&S, €49 

Piped Silk Pyjama Set, The White Company
Piped silk pyjama set, The White Company, €258 

100% organic cotton voile ‘Jellyfish midnight’ pyjama set, Moon + Mellow, €198
100% organic cotton voile ‘Jellyfish midnight’ pyjama set, Moon + Mellow, €198

FABRIC NOTES

SILK proteins contain18 amino acids dubbed 'the sleep factor,' soothing nerves and promoting relaxation for a silent night.

ORGANIC COTTON’s skin-kind reputation makes it the perfect bed partner: soft, durable and free from harmful pesticides and chemicals. Look to GOTS-certified fabrics (Global Organic Textile Standard) – an internationally recognised organic textile standard.

LINEN isn’t just a fair-weather fabric. Its thermoregulating properties keep you warm without overheating; plus it’s breathable, wicking away perspiration. A boon for menopausal women.

