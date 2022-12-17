Weekend Loves: Last minute Christmas gifts for everyone in your life

Irish brands team up for the gift of wellness

Irish health supplement producers Somega have collaborated with Mervue Natural Skincare to deliver health and beauty in a box. There are three bundles to choose from including the Wake Up, Face the Day and Seize the Day options which include a variety of Mervue products such as the brand’s cleansing balm, hydrating floral mist and moisturisers alongside the best-selling Somega Liposomal Vitamin C liquid. Prices for the bundles start at €62.90.

Dazzling Christmas smiles all round

For grateful smiles at Christmas (especially perhaps for those hard-to-buy-for teens) Spotlight Oral Care has a range of options available in pharmacies countrywide. The brand’s ‘Make Smiles Happen Star Buy Gift Set’ is available at Boots and at just €59 is better than half price (RRP €135).

The gift set includes a host of goodies including Spotlight’s Teeth Whitening Strips (28), Teeth Whitening Pen and Cryo Globes. There are a range of other gift sets available from €50 while the Spotlight Oral Care Sonic Toothbrush €109.99 is the next best thing to a professional clean at home. Available at Boots and in stockists nationwide.

One for the lads from NUXE

Known for their addictive textures and gorgeous scents, Christmas gift sets by French brand NUXE are the perfect Christmas presents for skincare lovers and this year they’re made even better with luxurious-looking yet zero-plastic recyclable packaging.

One for the boys is the new Exclusively Him gift set which includes the NUXE MEN Moisturising Multi-Purpose Gel, the Multi-Use Shower Gel and the 24hr Protection Deodorant. NUXE is available from Arnotts, selected Boots stores, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide. €29.50.

Nifty collars to elevate winter knits by Emerald & Wax

We just love the designs of Virtue Shine whose latest product range combines Irish tweed with African fabrics in the form of beautifully made scarves and bags.

Pictured here is one of her tie-on detachable collars which are made from fabric left over from her larger pieces ensuring nothing goes to waste in her Galway studio.

The collars (€29) are perfect for bringing new life to existing jumpers and sweatshirts and also make for lovely affordable gifts. Last day for pre-Christmas postage within Ireland is Monday, December 19.

Available in Ro & Vee in Barna and online at emeraldandwaxdesigns.com.

A special gift for whiskey lovers: Lakeview Single Estate Whiskey

The Lakeview Single Estate Irish Whiskey by Wayward Irish Spirits is the first Single Pot Still Whiskey from the Lakeview Estate in Killarney Co. Kerry.

This special whiskey showcases the special maturation conditions on the estate which has been the O’Connell family home for 900 years. The Coming of Age Release is limited to just 300 numbered bottles which can be found at Celtic Whiskey Dublin, James Fox Dublin, Carry Out Killarney and Irish Malts. €195 with a 40ml miniature bottle included.

For more information on Wayward Irish Spirits go to waywardirish.com.

Lovely table linens by Liquorice

These lovely napkins are perfect for the winter season. Ethically handmade at the Liquorice design studio from high-quality Irish linen they are lovely to use and beautiful to look at. You will also find a delightful range of coloured glassware and tableware. 45cm x 45cm. Set of four €90.

Tackle skin issues with innovative Irish devices

Another Irish business we have our eye on at the moment is Haumea Skincare which creates luxury skincare devices to allow you to experience salon-style skin treatments at home.

Developed by Anna Forde of The Beauty Suite salon in Galway, Haumea skincare has two signature products - the Smart Sonic Facial Brush and the Light Therapy Mask Device both of which are designed to help treat acne, fine lines, puffiness and dehydration.

Use the Smart Sonic Facial Brush (€99.99) with a foaming cleanser for a superpowered cleanse and the Light Therapy Mask Device (€149.99) with a serum or sheet mask to help tackle a range of skin concerns from breakouts to fine lines.