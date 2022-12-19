Tips for shopping ethically this Christmas

So what should you do if you really care about the environment, want to do your bit, but still, naturally enough, have a desire to look good this festive season?

Well, here are a few hints on how to become a sustainable fashion consumer. Some by choosing carefully, others by changing your buying habits, some by opting out altogether. Read on!

Look at the label The price and the look of the item may appear excellent, but always read the fine print. See where it was made, and if that sets off any warning bells. What do you know of that country’s policies and practices? Next, see what it is made of. Best quality wool or cotton, or some manmade fibre. How does it feel against the back of your hand or your cheek? Soft and lovely or a bit harsh and scratchy? Can you live with that? How will it affect the environment when it is washed? And how will it look after a few outings? Which brings us to:

How often will you wear it? Throwaway fashion is not good sense and it isn’t ethical. Back in your grandmother’s day, garments were chosen carefully for their quality and for their expected longevity. They were then worn until they literally fell to pieces. Back in Tudor times, clothing was so valuable that individual garments were mentioned in wills. It’s only these days, with inexpensive clothing available on all sides, that we seem unable to put any real value on pieces we own.

If you want to help the planet, always check the label to assess your environmental impact.

Do you really need that Christmas jumper? It started as a social joke — wearing the hideous sweater handknitted by Granny and proudly presented to you at the family feast. Then cheap versions started appearing in the shops, and suddenly it became the thing to. Afterwards it will probably end up in the dog’s bed (although the dog, truth be told, would prefer some natural fibre to cuddle up with). Give the money to charity instead, leave the sweater alone. After all, how many times will you wear it again?

And as for family pyjama collections… This is a really unforgiveable one. One can hear immediately the chants of ‘Shame’ and ‘It’s only fun’ but can you actually justify expending all that money on matching night-time outfits, made heaven knows where in the world, for everyone, including the dog, just so you can take one snap and post it up on social media? Have sense, do! What a wasteful way to get rid of money badly needed for more essential items. Surely one glance at less fortunate countries, where families are trying to keep warm in the most basic ways should be enough to shame you off that one.

It doesn’t have to be new, you know. Let’s hear a fanfare for the charity shops of Ireland! Those wonderful boutiques of possibility, where anything may be found, and quite often something superb and unique that is exactly what you have been looking for. Trawling through these centres of opportunity is a great habit to acquire, not just at the festive season but all year round. Yes, it takes time and patience to discover that treasure, but don’t you spend as much time fruitlessly poking through the rails in a huge crowded chainstore? And you are benefiting a worthwhile charity too.

At least buy Irish. Now more than ever it is important to support our own producers, our own creators, our own businesses, instead of looking abroad at international labels. We have some spectacular designers in the Irish fashion world, giving all their genius and creativity to producing truly beautiful and unique pieces that will have you stared at in admiration wherever you go.

Above all, go for quality. Of course a low price is tempting. And we certainly don’t have money to burn. But, as your grandmother would probably tell you, you get what you pay for. A well-cut coat will last you for decades. A designer dress will hush the party chatter not just this Christmas but for years to come. Silk and wool not only feel wonderful next the skin, but also tell others quite a lot about your standards (as well as being far more sustainable for the environment). Cheap synthetics will never look other than cheap, and can, as we have shown, actually do lasting damage to the environment.