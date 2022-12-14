Bargain Hunter: Christmas dinner for less than €17 and a bargain electric blanket 

Iceland's Christmas meal deal is back

The big Christmas shop is soon approaching, and Iceland has brought back their Christmas meal deal to ensure you can do it on the cheap this year. For just €16.50, customers can pick up a succulent boneless Turkey Breast Joint (1.5kg) topped with sunflower oil and an herb and spice marinade and get all the trimmings for free. This year's 'trimmings' include ready-baked golden brown Iceland Yorkshire Puddings (16pk); perfectly frozen Iceland Button Sprouts (900g), Iceland Mashed Potato (908g) and pre-fried, coated and deep frozen Iceland Roast Potatoes (907g).

For a further €6.50, you can pick up three products across the party food range which includes bits like Iceland Filo Prawns (€3,14pk) and Cheese Puffs (€3, 15pk), with the whole range suitable for cooking in the air fryer. Last but not least, the prosecco deal is also back this year. Customers can pick up six bottles for only €55 in select stores until December 31. See icelandfoods.ie.

Warm yourself with Middle Aisle surprises

Foot warmer from Lidl, priced at €29.99, down from €48.99

With temperatures continuing to plunge, Lidl has you covered with a very affordable electric blanket in stores from tomorrow, Thursday, December 15. With a recommended retail price of €76.49, you'll be able to get your hands on this baby for just €24.99 this week. Also in stores is a very cozy looking foot warmer for €29.99 (originally €48.99). See lidl.ie.

A Christmas box to delight beauty fans

Millie's Beauty Box

If there's a special person in your life who loves skincare and haircare, Millie's final beauty box of the year is guaranteed to put you in their good books. The box contains beauty heroes like Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Diamond shampoo and conditioner (both full size, 50ml), Olaplex No. 3 (full size, 100ml), a 30 day pack of Advanced Nutrition Programme's Skin Youth Biome supplements and Murad AHA Cleanser (full size, 200ml). It's worth €420 but is yours for just €165. See millies.ie.

Get a Dyson airwrap for a fraction of the price

The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler is 25% off in the ebay outlet store

It's been on our wishlist all year, and now there's a deal sweet enough we just might pounce. From now until December 20, get an additional 25% off a refurbished Dyson air wrap at the official Dyson Outlet on eBay. A brand new one will set you back €549.99, but you can get one under the tree for just €337.99. The cut-off date for delivery by Christmas is December 20 at 6pm, so just make sure you get your order in before then if you are hoping to get it in time for the big day. See ebay.ie/str/dysonoutletireland.