Ten gift ideas for the fasion-lover in your life

With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, the search for the perfect gift begins.
For the lady in your life, make her Christmas wish come true with the gift of style.
A mix of Irish designs and high-street favourites will have you covered. From timeless jewellery to a dash of glistening staples, the gift of giving has never looked so good.
Give the gift of festive style this Christmas with a star-spangled glistening mini dress, as seen at Very.
Have your faithful phone close to hand while enjoying festive walks with a nifty yet stylish phone bag, €98, LANDA.
Give the gift of sumptuous style with a timeless black velvet dress, €34.99, H&M.
Enjoy fashion without the guilt by stepping out in these Irish-designed vegan trainers, €139, Sampla at Marlene And Co.
Made to last a lifetime, give the gift of eternal style with these stunning bangles, €192, Seoidín.
The most versatile of gifts, a silk scarf isn’t just for Christmas, €40, Carolyn Donnelly at Dunnes Stores.
You’ll want to keep your hat on with this cosy Merino wool beanie, €35, Pamalam.
Being stylish doesn’t have to stop once the lights go out, €142, Moon + Mellow.
Your favourite lady is sure to shine bright in yuletide sequins, €29.95, Stradivarius.
Go for gifting gold with this soft-to-touch star sequined knit, €42, M&S.