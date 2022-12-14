Ten gift ideas for the fasion-lover in your life

With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, the search for the perfect gift begins.

For the lady in your life, make her Christmas wish come true with the gift of style.

A mix of Irish designs and high-street favourites will have you covered. From timeless jewellery to a dash of glistening staples, the gift of giving has never looked so good.

Get The Look

Christmas Dress from Very

Give the gift of festive style this Christmas with a star-spangled glistening mini dress, as seen at Very.

Hands Free

Phone Bag, €98, Landa

Have your faithful phone close to hand while enjoying festive walks with a nifty yet stylish phone bag, €98, LANDA.

Velvet Vixen

Velvet Dress, €34.99, H&M

Give the gift of sumptuous style with a timeless black velvet dress, €34.99, H&M.

#ieloves Plant Based

Trainers, €139, Sampla at Marlene And Co

Enjoy fashion without the guilt by stepping out in these Irish-designed vegan trainers, €139, Sampla at Marlene And Co.

Eternal Flame

Yellow Gold & Silver Bangle, €192, Seoidín

Made to last a lifetime, give the gift of eternal style with these stunning bangles, €192, Seoidín.

Scarf Measures

Red Swirl Print Scarf, €40, Carolyn Donnelly at Dunnes Stores

The most versatile of gifts, a silk scarf isn’t just for Christmas, €40, Carolyn Donnelly at Dunnes Stores.

Hats Off

Blue Beanie, €35, Pamalam

You’ll want to keep your hat on with this cosy Merino wool beanie, €35, Pamalam.

Pyjama Party

Leopard Print PJ, €142, Moon + Mellow

Being stylish doesn’t have to stop once the lights go out, €142, Moon + Mellow.

Let It Shine

Sequin Top, €29.99, Stradivarius

Your favourite lady is sure to shine bright in yuletide sequins, €29.95, Stradivarius.

#pocketfriendly Gold Star

Star Jumper, €42, M&S

Go for gifting gold with this soft-to-touch star sequined knit, €42, M&S.