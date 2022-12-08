Christmas movie cosplay: 14 ways to dress like your favourite festive film

Take inspiration from your favourite Christmas rom-com this winter
Christmas movie cosplay: 14 ways to dress like your favourite festive film

Longing for some seasonal style inspiration? We’ve found 14 ways to make it ‘holiday’ but fashion.

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

A heartbroken workaholic finds love while spending Christmas in a rural English cottage. An amnesiac heiress finds love while recovering at a quaint ski lodge. A widowed investor saves a local tree shop from bankruptcy and — you guessed it — finds love. Sound familiar? Maybe too familiar. 

Cheesy tropes aside, the feelgood factor of festive films is undeniable. So are the wardrobe staples: Fair Isle sweaters, quilted coats, fleece-lined boots and cosy borg textures add to the comfort factor. So does a hot chocolate with marshmallows and permission to indulge in another yuletide Netflix meet cute. `Tis the season, after all.

Longing for some seasonal style inspiration? We’ve found 14 ways to make it ‘holiday’ but fashion.

GET THE LOOK

Molly Goddard's autumn winter 22 show
Molly Goddard's autumn winter 22 show

A model walks the runway at Molly Goddard's autumn winter 22 show. 

'Out n About™ III’ classic boot, Sorel, €130
'Out n About™ III’ classic boot, Sorel, €130

1.‘Out n About™ III’ classic boot, Sorel, €130 

Waffle-stitch wool cardigan, Arket, €159
Waffle-stitch wool cardigan, Arket, €159

2. Waffle-stitch wool cardigan, Arket, €159 

3. ‘Percella Cove’ Fair Isle knitted vest, Seasalt, €98
3. ‘Percella Cove’ Fair Isle knitted vest, Seasalt, €98

3. ‘Percella Cove’ Fair Isle knitted vest, Seasalt, €98 

4. Quilted coat, H&amp;M, €59.99
4. Quilted coat, H&M, €59.99

4. Quilted coat, H&M, €59.99 

5. 'Avril' jacquard wool sweater; 'Firna' scarf, €260, Isabel Marant Étoile
5. 'Avril' jacquard wool sweater; 'Firna' scarf, €260, Isabel Marant Étoile

5.'Avril' jacquard wool sweater; 'Firna' scarf, €260, Isabel Marant Étoile 

6. M&amp;S Collection ‘Heatgen Plus™’ thermal leggings, M&amp;S, €22
6. M&S Collection ‘Heatgen Plus™’ thermal leggings, M&S, €22

6. M&S Collection ‘Heatgen Plus™’ thermal leggings, M&S, €22 

7. Leather trapper hat, Arket, €139
7. Leather trapper hat, Arket, €139

7. Leather trapper hat, Arket, €139

Fringed check scarf, Mango, €29.99
Fringed check scarf, Mango, €29.99

8. Fringed check scarf, Mango, €29.99

9. Crew neck border sweater, Mango, €39.99
9. Crew neck border sweater, Mango, €39.99

9. Crew neck border sweater, Mango, €39.99 

10. Borg longline coat, River Island, €109
10. Borg longline coat, River Island, €109

10. Borg longline coat, River Island, €109 

11. Backpack, Rains, €85
11. Backpack, Rains, €85

11. Backpack, Rains, €85

11. Backpack, Rains, €85
11. Backpack, Rains, €85

12. Boot socks, White Stuff, €19.95  

13. Waisted down jacket, Arket, €229
13. Waisted down jacket, Arket, €229

13. Waisted down jacket, Arket, €229

 

14. Fair Isle Merino wool jumper, COS, €89
14. Fair Isle Merino wool jumper, COS, €89

14. Fair Isle Merino wool jumper, COS, €89 

STYLE NOTES 

FAIR PLAY: Take a Fair Isle sweater from après-ski to the Christmas party with a Molly Goddard-inspired tulle skirt and oversized wool coat.

RAINY DAY MVP: Do your feet a favour with a pair of hybrid Sorel ‘Out n About’ boots. Think waterproof leather and suede with a thicker sole for enhanced traction on wet surfaces and walk-all-day comfort.

GET DOWN: Scandi high street heroes Arket are known for their Re:Down® coats and jackets. Made from 100% recycled down and feathers, with a shell of recycled polyamide, these cold weather classics are designed to keep you snug with thoughtful details like detachable hoods, drawstring waists and a roomy two-way zip.

BRING THE HEAT: M&S win big this season with their Heatgen Plus™ range. Perfect for layering or lounging, these versatile thermals boast innovative lightweight stretch fabric — soft and brushed on the inside for extra warmth.

Read More

The 12 dresses of Christmas: gorgeous gúnas for party season

More in this section

Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter
Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour
Protecting skin in winter Skin Nerd: A moisture masterclass for dry skin this winter
FashionChristmasways to wear
<p>A smart yet casual approach to dressing will see you through to 2023.</p>

This Charming Man: 10 ways to dress festive and smart this Christmas

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s