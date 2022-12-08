Christmas movie cosplay: 14 ways to dress like your favourite festive film

A heartbroken workaholic finds love while spending Christmas in a rural English cottage. An amnesiac heiress finds love while recovering at a quaint ski lodge. A widowed investor saves a local tree shop from bankruptcy and — you guessed it — finds love. Sound familiar? Maybe too familiar.
Cheesy tropes aside, the feelgood factor of festive films is undeniable. So are the wardrobe staples: Fair Isle sweaters, quilted coats, fleece-lined boots and cosy borg textures add to the comfort factor. So does a hot chocolate with marshmallows and permission to indulge in another yuletide Netflix meet cute. `Tis the season, after all.
Longing for some seasonal style inspiration? We’ve found 14 ways to make it ‘holiday’ but fashion.
A model walks the runway at Molly Goddard's autumn winter 22 show.
1.‘Out n About™ III’ classic boot, Sorel, €130
2. Waffle-stitch wool cardigan, Arket, €159
3. ‘Percella Cove’ Fair Isle knitted vest, Seasalt, €98
4. Quilted coat, H&M, €59.99
5.'Avril' jacquard wool sweater; 'Firna' scarf, €260, Isabel Marant Étoile
6. M&S Collection ‘Heatgen Plus™’ thermal leggings, M&S, €22
7. Leather trapper hat, Arket, €139
8. Fringed check scarf, Mango, €29.99
9. Crew neck border sweater, Mango, €39.99
10. Borg longline coat, River Island, €109
11. Backpack, Rains, €85
12. Boot socks, White Stuff, €19.95
13. Waisted down jacket, Arket, €229
14. Fair Isle Merino wool jumper, COS, €89
Take a Fair Isle sweater from après-ski to the Christmas party with a Molly Goddard-inspired tulle skirt and oversized wool coat.
Do your feet a favour with a pair of hybrid Sorel ‘Out n About’ boots. Think waterproof leather and suede with a thicker sole for enhanced traction on wet surfaces and walk-all-day comfort.
Scandi high street heroes Arket are known for their Re:Down® coats and jackets. Made from 100% recycled down and feathers, with a shell of recycled polyamide, these cold weather classics are designed to keep you snug with thoughtful details like detachable hoods, drawstring waists and a roomy two-way zip.
M&S win big this season with their Heatgen Plus™ range. Perfect for layering or lounging, these versatile thermals boast innovative lightweight stretch fabric — soft and brushed on the inside for extra warmth.