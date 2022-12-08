Christmas movie cosplay: 14 ways to dress like your favourite festive film

A heartbroken workaholic finds love while spending Christmas in a rural English cottage. An amnesiac heiress finds love while recovering at a quaint ski lodge. A widowed investor saves a local tree shop from bankruptcy and — you guessed it — finds love. Sound familiar? Maybe too familiar.

Cheesy tropes aside, the feelgood factor of festive films is undeniable. So are the wardrobe staples: Fair Isle sweaters, quilted coats, fleece-lined boots and cosy borg textures add to the comfort factor. So does a hot chocolate with marshmallows and permission to indulge in another yuletide Netflix meet cute. `Tis the season, after all.