Weekend Loves: Award-winning cookbooks and designer brollies

Irish cookbook scoops coveted international award

The first book published by Nine Bean Rows has won the Chefs & Restaurants category in the prestigious International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) Cookbook Awards. And for Mains: Recipes, Stories and Pints with an Irish Butcher and a Chef by Gaz Smith and Rick Higgins is a result of a passion for food and friendship and includes rigorously tested, lip-smacking recipes for dishes such as lamb meatballs with a New York gravy or black pudding strudel. The award gives huge credence to the work of the authors (including co-author Nicola Brady) as well as to Kristin Jensen, head of burgeoning Irish publishing house Nine Bean Rows. €30.

ninebeanrowsbooks.com

Clare O'Connor's new umbrellas are an antidote to gloomy winter days

Designer umbrellas for gloomy days

Artist and designer Clare O’Connor is best known for her vibrant silk and cashmere scarves, however she also stocks art prints, pocket squares and printed tote bags. She has just launched a range of umbrellas featuring her colourful prints. Made to last from recycled fabric, they feature a double-layered canopy with extra windproof-ability and a wooden handle with a strong mechanism. Based on O’Connor’s abstract paintings, as well as her signature black and white stripes, they are the perfect antidote to gloomy winter days. €90.

www.clareoconnor.net

Conor Merriman's design for the Moonpig x Alone collection

Moonpig x ALONE - Irish Christmas cards for a great cause

Online greeting card company Moonpig has teamed up with a number of Irish artists to create a range of 14 cards in aid of ALONE - the charity for older people in Ireland. Artists include Conor Merriman, Paul Delaney, Megan MacMahon and Susan McGing with Irish themes including pints for Santa and the Forty Foot Christmas morning swim. Importantly, all profits from the range will be donated to ALONE to help support the charity’s work in enabling older people to age at home and to improve their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.

www.moonpig.com/ie

Little Larks Clothing

Classic dresses perfect for Christmas

If you are looking for well made, comfortable children’s clothes from an Irish brand then look to the new range by Little Larks. The brand is currently stocked by 14 retailers nationwide including Arnotts and Brown Thomas Dublin and Cork. We love the baby dresses with matching knickers to cover the nappy (sets from €59) as well as the hand-smocked designs for older girls (from €69). You might pay a bit extra for a Little Larks garment but these classic designs won’t go out of style and are made to withstand plenty of wear and to be handed down to siblings or pals.

littlelarksclothing.com

The Percy Pig Advent calendar

Affordable Advent treats with Percy Pig

While many modern Advent calendars can be eye-wateringly expensive, this little treat from Marks & Spencer won’t break the bank. Featuring fan favourite Percy Pig, the calendar features 24 milk chocolate Percys with a bag of original Percy Pigs for Christmas Day itself. The only challenge? Trying not to eat them all at once. €7.50.

www.marksandspencer.com/ie

The Art Deco-inspired Circle Club

The Circle Club - the ultimate gift for theatre lovers

The ultimate gift for theatre goers this Christmas has got to be membership of the Circle Club at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. The Circle Club is a private members club with a variety of perks including access to the glamorous Circle Club restaurant and lounge which enjoys spectacular views across Grand Canal Dock. Members of the club get to relax and dine at the show interval, as well as pre- and post-show, in a stunning room that channels the glamour of the Art Deco era via lacquered tabletops, velvet upholstery and richly hued bespoke carpets. There are tiered Circle Club membership packages available - from those for couples right up to corporate groups. Prices start at €950 per annum for two.

For information call 01 674 2425 or see www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/circleclub