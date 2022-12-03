Fashion flair - chosen with care: our fashion editor's 20 Christmas gift ideas for the sharp dressers in your life

- Tweed multicolour houndstooth cap, Magee 1866, €69
- Orwell and Browne Aran jumper, Orwell and Browne, €130
- ‘Dannen’ sherpa hoodie, UGG, €92
- ‘Nova’ canvas Poker/Pierre vegan sneakers, VEJA, €90
- Crew Clothing snowdrift print shirt, Kildare Village, RRP €89, Village price €57
- Paul Costelloe Living tan mule slippers, Dunnes Stores, €20
- Speckled burgundy Donegal tweed tie clip, Orwell and Browne, €30
- Threads by Paul Galvin, Dunnes Stores, €18.99
- Two-tone wool-blend beanie hats, COS, €29
- Foxford heritage stripe unisex lambswool scarf, Foxford, €25
- Floral lace-up mid-heel leather sandals, Zara, €89.95
- M&S Collection sequin elasticated waist wide-leg trousers, M&S, €70
- Loulerie link bracelet, Loulerie, €79
- Animal print Crombie coat, Penneys, €42
- 'Bobby' large sunglasses, Ace & Tate, from €110
- Joanne Hynes jacquard reversible hat, Dunnes Stores, €25
- Luxury bamboo eye masks, Zzzana, €20 each
- Jayney Mac wooden lightning bolt earrings, Unbound, €14.99
- Neon lime wave bag, Penneys, €9
- M&S Collection warm lined leather gloves, M&S, €27