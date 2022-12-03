Fashion flair - chosen with care: our fashion editor's 20 Christmas gift ideas for the sharp dressers in your life

Here’s what I’m buying for the fashionable folk in my life this year - from Irish wool and tweed treats to silk scrunchies and clothing repair kits. get ready to please even the most discerning of sartorialists.
Fashion flair - chosen with care: our fashion editor's 20 Christmas gift ideas for the sharp dressers in your life

Some of the sartorial specialities our fashion editor recommends this Christmas

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

UNDER €30 - MRS CLAUS

Tweed multicolour houndstooth cap, Magee 1866, €69
Tweed multicolour houndstooth cap, Magee 1866, €69

Orwell and Browne Aran jumper, Orwell and Browne, €130
Orwell and Browne Aran jumper, Orwell and Browne, €130

‘Dannen’ sherpa hoodie, UGG, €92
‘Dannen’ sherpa hoodie, UGG, €92

‘Nova’ canvas Poker/Pierre vegan sneakers, VEJA, €90
‘Nova’ canvas Poker/Pierre vegan sneakers, VEJA, €90

  • ‘Nova’ canvas Poker/Pierre vegan sneakers, VEJA, €90

Crew Clothing snowdrift print shirt, Kildare Village, RRP €89, Village price €57
Crew Clothing snowdrift print shirt, Kildare Village, RRP €89, Village price €57

UNDER €30 – MR CLAUS

Paul Costelloe Living tan mule slippers, Dunnes Stores, €20
Paul Costelloe Living tan mule slippers, Dunnes Stores, €20

Speckled burgundy Donegal tweed tie clip, Orwell and Browne, €30
Speckled burgundy Donegal tweed tie clip, Orwell and Browne, €30

Threads by Paul Galvin, Dunnes Stores, €18.99
Threads by Paul Galvin, Dunnes Stores, €18.99

Two-tone wool-blend beanie hats, COS, €29.jpg
Two-tone wool-blend beanie hats, COS, €29.jpg

    Foxford heritage stripe unisex lambswool scarf, Foxford, €25
    Foxford heritage stripe unisex lambswool scarf, Foxford, €25

    OVER €30 – MRS CLAUS

    Floral lace-up mid-heel leather sandals, Zara, €89.95
    Floral lace-up mid-heel leather sandals, Zara, €89.95

    M&amp;S Collection sequin elasticated waist wide-leg trousers, M&amp;S, €70
    M&S Collection sequin elasticated waist wide-leg trousers, M&S, €70

    • M&S Collection sequin elasticated waist wide-leg trousers, M&S, €70

    Loulerie link bracelet, Loulerie, €79
    Loulerie link bracelet, Loulerie, €79

    Animal print Crombie coat, Penneys, €42
    Animal print Crombie coat, Penneys, €42

    'Bobby' large sunglasses, Ace &amp; Tate, from €110
    'Bobby' large sunglasses, Ace & Tate, from €110

    UNDER €30 – MRS CLAUS

    Joanne Hynes jacquard reversible hat, Dunnes Stores, €25
    Joanne Hynes jacquard reversible hat, Dunnes Stores, €25

    Luxury bamboo eye masks, Zzzana, €20 each
    Luxury bamboo eye masks, Zzzana, €20 each

    Jayney Mac wooden lightning bolt earrings, Unbound, €14.99
    Jayney Mac wooden lightning bolt earrings, Unbound, €14.99

    Neon lime wave bag, Penneys, €9
    Neon lime wave bag, Penneys, €9

    M&amp;S Collection warm lined leather gloves, M&amp;S, €27
    M&S Collection warm lined leather gloves, M&S, €27

    • M&S Collection warm lined leather gloves, M&S, €27

    Read More

    100 Irish gifts for €50 and under, including 40 for €25 or less

    More in this section

    Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour
    Happy african american woman trying on new jeans, looking at her reflection in mirror and smiling, copy space Here's how to find the perfect pair of jeans for your size and style
    All that glitters: 12 ways to wear silver and gold for the winter All that glitters: 12 ways to wear silver and gold for the winter
    #Unwind#GiftGuide22
    <p>Sparkle and shine in seasonal sequins</p>

    Sparkle and shine: 12 ways to wear sequins for winter

    READ NOW

    Latest

    Lifestyle
    Newsletter

    The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

    Sign up
    Family Notices
    IE_logo_FN

    Family Notices

    Execution Time: 0.244 s