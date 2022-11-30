Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour

The office party is back with a bang, calling for an unapologetic embrace of all that sparkles.
From glittering sequins to high-shining metallics, choose a look that will leave you shining brighter than a glitter ball.
Choose a glamorous party look where you’re guaranteed to shimmer and shine all night long, as seen at River Island.
Ditch the Christmas party dress for a shimmering sequin trousers alternative, €120, Never Fully Dressed.
Elevate the puff sleeve dress to festive wear in sumptuous jacquard, €102, Y.A.S. at Zalando.
Jumpstart the party season with a roaring metallic animal print jumpsuit, €147, Oasis.
Sparkling Rosé: You’re sure to hit the festive sweet spot in this sparkling pink sequin shirt, €22, Penneys.
Twinkle Toes: Step out this festive season in glistening strappy sandals that are made for dancing, €205, Nicki Hoyne.
Shine bright in an enviable green satin wrap blazer dress, €75, Very.
Give your accessories an extra shimmering bite with glistening leopard print, €72, Oliver Bonas.
Add an instant dose of luxury to your look in a blue crush velvet blazer, €79.95, Zara.
Embrace the traditional hues of the festive season in an attention-grabbing red midi dress, €49.99, H&M.