Party People: 10 ways to rock office-party glitz and glamour

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and there is no better time of year to get your glam on.
Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns

The office party is back with a bang, calling for an unapologetic embrace of all that sparkles. 

From glittering sequins to high-shining metallics, choose a look that will leave you shining brighter than a glitter ball.

Get The Look: Choose a glamorous party look where you’re guaranteed to shimmer and shine all night long, as seen at River Island.

Sequin Trousers, €120, Never Fully Dressed
Glisten Up: Ditch the Christmas party dress for a shimmering sequin trousers alternative, €120, Never Fully Dressed.

Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, €102, Y.A.S at Zalando
Power Puff: Elevate the puff sleeve dress to festive wear in sumptuous jacquard, €102, Y.A.S. at Zalando.

Animal Print Metallic Jumpsuit, €147, Oasis
Spirit Animals: Jumpstart the party season with a roaring metallic animal print jumpsuit, €147, Oasis.

Pink Sequin Shirt, €22, Penneys
Pocket Friendly:  Sparkling Rosé: You’re sure to hit the festive sweet spot in this sparkling pink sequin shirt, €22, Penneys.

Strappy Heels, €205, Nicki Hoyne
#ieloves:  Twinkle Toes: Step out this festive season in glistening strappy sandals that are made for dancing, €205, Nicki Hoyne.

Satin Wrap Blazer Dress, €75, Very
Satin Finish: Shine bright in an enviable green satin wrap blazer dress, €75, Very.

Leopard Print Clutch Bag, €72, Oliver Bonas
Festive Trimmings: Give your accessories an extra shimmering bite with glistening leopard print, €72, Oliver Bonas.

Velvet Blazer, €79.95, Zara
Blue Crush: Add an instant dose of luxury to your look in a blue crush velvet blazer, €79.95, Zara.

Red Midi Dress, €49.99, H&amp;M
Traditional Values: Embrace the traditional hues of the festive season in an attention-grabbing red midi dress, €49.99, H&M.

