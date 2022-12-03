The 12 dresses of Christmas: gorgeous gúnas for party season

Oh, night divine! Party season is nearly upon us. Forget enjoying a silent night in. After years of social distancing, we’ve got some catching up to do.
That means treating your diary like an Advent calendar – even though every day is full, you might only like a few of the treats.
Still, like any respectable reveller, you’ve got to open the door. So, why not make an entrance while you’re there?
That involves committing to the holiday spirit with yuletide looks that say, ‘I understood the assignment’.
With that, we’ve got twelve festive frocks that’ll take the stress out of getting dressed and make your Christmas a cracker. Enjoy!
Raise a glass to the party season in oodles of gold crepe.
- ‘Claudette’ bandeau cocktail dress, Rixo, €450
Layer with a tissue-thin roll neck and velvet turban for a dash of seasonal spice.
- Long sequin dress, Zara, €79
Stretch-jersey and a built-in bodysuit make this body con beauty a dancefloor must.
- Norma Kamali ‘Diana’ one-shoulder ruched dress, Net-a-Porter, €297.41
Combine a fitted midi-length silhouette with a tiered ruffle neckline for added oomph.
- Multi ruffled V-neck dress, & Other Stories, €199
There’s always room for puffy sleeves and a flirty hem on the good list.
- Jacquard mini dress, Essential Antwerp, €345
Gen Z meets Old Hollywood with an entrance-making boned bodice gown.
- ‘Alessandra’ corset dress, Club L London, €226
When the kids’ nativity play, client pitch and after-work drinks collide on the same day.
- Floral scarf neck midaxi waisted dress, M&S, €110
Nail the comfortably chic brief with a fine art print and athleisure details.
- Scuba jersey dress, Marina Rinaldi, €289
The weather outside is frightful but this plissé confection is so delightful!
- Halterneck pleated maxi dress, Mango, €99.99
Voluminous sleeves, swishy skirt and elasticated waistband – a true holiday style trifecta.
- BA&SH ‘Dina’ midi dress, Kildare Village, RRP €400, Village price €264
Ring in the new year with some extra sass.
- Feather shift mini dress, River Island, €135
Be the belle of the yuletide ball in this floor-length frock.
- Solace London 'Aila' maxi dress, Brown Thomas, €470