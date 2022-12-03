The 12 dresses of Christmas: gorgeous gúnas for party season

"Forget enjoying a silent night in. After years of social distancing, we’ve got some catching up to do."
Some of the seasonal gúnas we're weak for this Christmas

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Oh, night divine! Party season is nearly upon us. Forget enjoying a silent night in. After years of social distancing, we’ve got some catching up to do. 

That means treating your diary like an Advent calendar – even though every day is full, you might only like a few of the treats. 

Still, like any respectable reveller, you’ve got to open the door. So, why not make an entrance while you’re there? 

That involves committing to the holiday spirit with yuletide looks that say, ‘I understood the assignment’. 

With that, we’ve got twelve festive frocks that’ll take the stress out of getting dressed and make your Christmas a cracker. Enjoy!

‘Claudette’ bandeau cocktail dress, Rixo, €450
‘Claudette’ bandeau cocktail dress, Rixo, €450

1. COCKTAIL HOUR

Raise a glass to the party season in oodles of gold crepe.

  • ‘Claudette’ bandeau cocktail dress, Rixo, €450

Long sequin dress, Zara, €79
Long sequin dress, Zara, €79

2. SHINE ON

Layer with a tissue-thin roll neck and velvet turban for a dash of seasonal spice.

  • Long sequin dress, Zara, €79

Norma Kamali ‘Diana’ one-shoulder ruched dress, Net-a-Porter, €297.41
Norma Kamali ‘Diana’ one-shoulder ruched dress, Net-a-Porter, €297.41

3. DANCER & PRANCER

Stretch-jersey and a built-in bodysuit make this body con beauty a dancefloor must.

  • Norma Kamali ‘Diana’ one-shoulder ruched dress, Net-a-Porter, €297.41

Multi Ruffled V-Neck Dress, Stories, €199e
Multi Ruffled V-Neck Dress, Stories, €199e

4. LBD 2.0

Combine a fitted midi-length silhouette with a tiered ruffle neckline for added oomph.

Jacquard mini dress, Essential Antwerp, €345
Jacquard mini dress, Essential Antwerp, €345

5. SHORT AND SWEET

There’s always room for puffy sleeves and a flirty hem on the good list.

‘Alessandra’ corset dress, Club L London, €226
‘Alessandra’ corset dress, Club L London, €226

6. RSVP IN STYLE

Gen Z meets Old Hollywood with an entrance-making boned bodice gown.

Floral scarf neck midaxi waisted dress, M&amp;S, €110
Floral scarf neck midaxi waisted dress, M&S, €110

7. GO-TO GÚNA

When the kids’ nativity play, client pitch and after-work drinks collide on the same day.

  • Floral scarf neck midaxi waisted dress, M&S, €110

Scuba jersey dress, Marina Rinaldi, €289
Scuba jersey dress, Marina Rinaldi, €289

8. SPORT LUXE

Nail the comfortably chic brief with a fine art print and athleisure details.

Halterneck pleated maxi dress, Mango, €99.99
Halterneck pleated maxi dress, Mango, €99.99

9. PLEATS, PLEASE

The weather outside is frightful but this plissé confection is so delightful!

  • Halterneck pleated maxi dress, Mango, €99.99

BASH ‘Dina’ dress, Kildare Village, RRP €400, Village price €264
BASH ‘Dina’ dress, Kildare Village, RRP €400, Village price €264

10. OFFICE PARTY

Voluminous sleeves, swishy skirt and elasticated waistband – a true holiday style trifecta.

  • BA&SH ‘Dina’ midi dress, Kildare Village, RRP €400, Village price €264

Feather shift mini dress, River Island, €135
Feather shift mini dress, River Island, €135

11. BIRD OF PARADISE

Ring in the new year with some extra sass.

Solace London 'Aila' maxi dress, Brown Thomas, €470
Solace London 'Aila' maxi dress, Brown Thomas, €470

12. BLACK TIE

Be the belle of the yuletide ball in this floor-length frock.

