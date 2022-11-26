Weekend Loves: A bag that celebrates Cork, cosy booties, and a magical Galway getaway

Tote your love of Cork with a slogan bag that celebrates the city

Photographer and designer Peter O’Toole might be a Galway man, but it’s Cork that holds his heart as witnessed through his beautiful prints and calendars of Cork.

This year he’s encouraging people to share his love of the city and its environs by toting, well, a tote.

He’s produced four different designs printed on premium heavyweight red cotton with slogans including “I Will Yeah!” and “Eat Sleep Cork Repeat!”. A great affordable gift for Corkonians at home and abroad this Christmas. €16.99.

Warm your toots with STABLE boots!

Cosy booties for chilly toes

Just because we all have the thermostat turned down doesn’t mean we have to return to the 80s in the style stakes too.

Instead, opt for these funky Irish sheepskin booties by Stable of Ireland. These little beauties are perfect for padding around the house in or for putting your feet up over the holidays.

A snug fit to start, they will soon take the shape of your foot for a comfortable feel. Wrought in stylish grey, with Stable’s signature orange stitching, they are presented in a lovely bag which make them a great gifting idea too. Priced at €95.

Cut from fine cloth: Katie Larmour's gingerbread decorations

Delicious Irish linen Christmas decorations

How delicious is this Irish gingerbread decoration by Katie Larmour? This special little guy is just one of the designer’s decorations made from vintage Irish linen tablecloths acquired from Ross’s Auction House in Belfast.

The range includes a host of other characters and motifs including sea shells, nutcracker dolls, elf shoes, and sweet little hedgehogs. If you’re the type of person that adds one very special decoration to your collection each year then these are perfect for you.

Decorations from €20.

A rundown of timeless design

A great coffee table book for design lovers

A great gift for design aficionados and interiors addicts is 101 Design Classics. What is good design, exactly? What makes some objects instant classics while others are a flop?

An entertaining review of 100-plus years of design history — from iconic furniture items to the avant-garde, Silke Pfersdorf’s latest book is an entertaining look at how these designs came about and how they influenced each other.

A must-have for anyone who love beautiful things. Available in Hodges Figgis for €50.

Deals aplenty in Galway's Galmont Hotel

Enjoy a magical Galway getaway at The Galmont

The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway City is the perfect spot to soak up all the seasonal vibes being located less than five-minute walk from the Christmas Market in Eyre Square with its famous ferris wheel and, of course, Santa himself. The hotel currently has a terrific deal for those wishing to indulge in a spot of luxury in the midst of the pre-Christmas madness.

Their Christmas Market Getaway includes a Festive Afternoon Tea (with some of the best scones we’ve eaten in years) followed by dinner in Marinas Restaurant with live entertainment in the evening. After a great night’s sleep you can have a dip in the spotlessly clean pool followed by a hearty breakfast. The Christmas Market Getaway starts from €335 per room per night.

Blowing hot air: LaniBLO hairdryers

The tempting new colours by LanaiBlo

If you’re stuck for a gift idea for the teenager in your life… or your sister… your best friend… or your mam, or any other beauty lover then LanaiBlo might provide the answer.

These powerful hairdryers feature a lightweight design, iconic technology to defeat frizz, an extra long cord, two nozzle sizes and a ‘cold shot’ feature to set your style in place.

Available in a range of terrific colours including the new ‘emerald green’ tone seen here. The hairdryers can also be personalised for extra brownie points. From €104.99.

Fake it and make it with this Parfois faux-fur coat

Wrap up in style for less with Parfois

If you can’t wear faux fur in the run-up to Christmas then when can you?

All the rage this season, we love this cuddly brown option from Parfois which we also find great for fashionable Kris Kindle gifts that last well without costing a fortune. It’s yours for €85.99.