All that glitters: 12 ways to wear silver and gold for the winter

With Christmas less than a month away, putting on the glitz is encouraged if not seasonally mandated.
Designer brands like Michael Kors, Miu Miu and Cavalli have already sanctified sparkle with sequin, mesh and crystal-encrusted catwalk confections.
It would be ill-mannered not to follow suit, wouldn’t you say? So, whether you prefer a scintilla of shimmer or a lorry-load of lustre, prepare to be seen.
‘Tis not the season for wallflowers. Let the party season begin with twelve tinsel-clad ways to shine.
1. A model walks the runway during Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022, in New York City.
2. Brunns Bazaar ‘Hollyhock Lærke’ mixed metallic print dress, Zalando, €182
3. Knit gold mini dress with sequins, Zara, €59.95
4. ‘Parker’ pewter leather tee, Manley €275
5. Sparkly bronze boots, Zara, €79.95
6. Metallic mesh bag, Mango, €45.99
7. A model walks the runway at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 23, 2022, in Milan, Italy.
8. Esprit Collection gold faux leather trousers, Zalando, were €80; now €69.99
9. Silver plunge maxi dress, River Island, €133
10. 'Tallulah' silver leather shoe boots, LK Bennett, were €405; now €202
11. Pillar T-bar pendant - 14k recycled gold, green diamonds, oxidised silver, Síne Vasquez, €1,850 (Sustainable Irish designer)
12. Shimmering drawstring skirt, Arket, €79
- SILVER BELLES: Highstreet hero Arket’s silver capsule promises low-key luminosity when mixed with heartier fabrics like tweed, winter-weight wools and skin-friendly silk.
- INSTANT POLISH: Irish brand Manley’s pewter leather top pairs perfectly with understated separates for an understated approach to yuletide dressing.
- SWINGING SIXTIES: Team Zara’s knit gold mini dress (€59.95) with a black polo neck, knee boots and a beret for an Edie Sedgwick-style throwback.
- NICE ACCENT: Don’t stress. A keynote metallic accessory like a mesh bag or pair of rhinestone boots does all the work, so you don’t have to.