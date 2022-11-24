Simone Gannon: Get ahead with Christmas gifting

Trinny's Takeover Gift Set

An impressive beauty bundle for anyone on top of your list - not least the Trinny London lovers in your life! This comprehensive gift set contains some brilliant essentials from Trinny Woodall's bestselling beauty line, including the complexion-lifting BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum, BFF Eye Concealer, all of Trinny's brand new makeup brushes, and lots more. So good you might not want to give it away. Just saying.

€175 from trinnylondon.com.

Sculpted by Aimee Smoke & Define

Sculpted by Aimee's gift sets are always excellent, but the team have outdone themselves this year. Choose from a range of beautiful (and affordable) sets, including Volume Eyes, Hydrate & Glow, The Complete Collection, or my personal favourite, Smoke & Define. The latter contains a brand-new eyeshadow palette with four delectable (and seriously pigmented) gold and bronze shades and a creamy rust brown eyeliner for extra sultry eyes, all wrapped up in a beautiful gift box (and did I mention it's just €28? Yes indeed).

€28 from sculptedbyaimee.com.

Huda Beauty Kayali Discovery Set

Guaranteed to wow any beauty or fragrance lover (or anyone who appreciates sensational packaging and presentation), this clever gift set from Huda Beauty's fragrance brand Kayali is a sell-out every year and for a good reason. It contains eight miniature sizes of Kayali's bestselling scents, including Eden Juicy Apple, Utopia Vanilla Coco, Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper and many more. They can be worn individually or layered to create uniquely scentsual combinations. Impressive, affordable, and totally top of the self-gifting list.

€25 from cultbeauty.com.

Origins Avo Amazing Christmas Cracker

One of the dinkiest gifts on this list, I immediately fell in love with Origins Avo Amazing Christmas Cracker when I came across it. It contains two of the brand's most-loved products, Drink Up Intensive Mask and Drink Up Intensive Lip Butter, wrapped up inside a super cute Christmas cracker. The perfect gift not just for Christmas but for this time of year, as both products are intensely nourishing and hydrating thanks to their star ingredients; avocado, glacier water and hyaluronic acid.

€32 from feelunique.com.

Laura Mercier The Wishlist Set

This stunningly beautiful (and relatively affordable) gift set contains several of Laura Mercier's iconic bestsellers. Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer for a flawless base with every application, Translucent Loose Setting Powder, an award-winning makeup bag essential, a mini velour puff to apply it with and one of the brand's brilliant and versatile Caviar Cream Eyeshadow Sticks in the shade Rose Gold. This set will fly off the shelves, so make sure to grab it early.

€39 from Boots.

Trilogy Three-Step Rosehip Routine

Cleanse and care for your skin (or earn major brownie points from the skincare junkies in your life) with this gorgeously gentle gift from Trilogy. Containing three products, Rosehip Cream Cleanser, Vital Moisturising Cream and the brand's bestselling Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, this is just not great for skincare lovers; it's an excellent introductory skincare set, too (and one of many available from their impressive gift range).

€29.95 from cloud10beauty.com.

Seabody Soy Wax Candle

Carefully developed using a blend of essential oils (and the same delicious scent as their Glycan Enrich Moisturiser), this is the very first candle offering in Irish brand, Seabody's marine plant-based range – and it's gorgeous. Perfect for candle lovers, those who love Seabody's skincare line, or as a luxurious gift anytime. It's available on its own or as part of Seabody's festive Moment & Rest Gift Set.

€40 from seabody.com.

Skincare enthusiasts, Sunday Riley fans, or just lovers of glowing, smooth skin, this is a luxurious skincare gift set that will appeal to pretty much everyone. Containing a full size (30ml) and a travel size (15ml) of Sunday Riley's iconic Glycolic Acid Treatment, this is high-performance skincare for both home and on the go. It's worth mentioning that Sunday Riley's Glycolic Acid Treatment usually retails for €95, so if you decide to purchase this gift set, you're essentially getting the travel size for less than a euro. What a bargain.

€96.05 from cultbeauty.com.

Gift prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.