Paula Burns says the early noughties trend is back with a bang 
How to wear the noughties 'jeans and nice top' going out look in 2022

The easy-to-put-together look has a minimal vibe with just the right amount of extra to make it worthy of stepping out after dark.

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns

Gen Z’s appreciation of all things from the early noughties has resulted in the comeback of the sartorial dream team. 

Every Gen X will remember the infamous going-out look of a fancy top and jeans. 

Get The Look

Double Denim at Boohoo
Embrace the full-on noughties style with double denim and popping jeans, as seen at Boohoo.

Fit And Flare

High Rise Flare Jean, €66, Oasis X Rachel Stevens
Elongate your denim style by matching flared jeans with the season’s favourite platform shoe, €66, Oasis X Rachel Stevens.

Animal Friendly

Vegan Leather Trousers, €120, Never Fully Dressed
Bit of a fashion rebel? Swap your jeans for an edgier vibe with vegan leather trousers, €120, Never Fully Dressed.

Pocket Friendly: Seeing Red

Lace-trimmed Cami Top, €19.99, H&amp;M
Simple yet utterly effective the lace-trimmed cami will bring you from dinner to the dance floor, €19.99, H&M.

That’s A Wrap

Belted Wrap Top, €59, &amp; Other Stories
Elevate the shirt to after-dark with a belted wrap style, €59, & Other Stories.

Perfect Pair

Cargo Jeans, €169.90, TJxMR at Tommy Hilfiger
Bring the ultimate noughties dream team back with cargo jeans and a fancy top, €169.90, Tommy X Martine Rose.

Fringe Benefits

Fringe Blouse, €73, River Island
Make being pretty in pink all the more fun with fringe trimmings, €75, River Island.

In Zest

Orange Croc Heel, €125, Dune London
Put the zing into your look with a zesty orange croc-embossed heel, €125, Dune London.

#ieloves: Mono Magic

Monochrome Top, €200, Cobbler's Lane
The magic of monochrome instantly injects a touch of sophistication to your style, €200, Cobbler’s Lane.

Razzle Dazzle

Sequin Top, €93, Warehouse
Shimmer and shine in a perennial sequin top, €93, Warehouse.

