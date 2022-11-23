How to wear the noughties 'jeans and nice top' going out look in 2022

Gen Z’s appreciation of all things from the early noughties has resulted in the comeback of the sartorial dream team.
Every Gen X will remember the infamous going-out look of a fancy top and jeans.
The easy-to-put-together look has a minimal vibe with just the right amount of extra to make it worthy of stepping out after dark.
Embrace the full-on noughties style with double denim and popping jeans, as seen at Boohoo.
Elongate your denim style by matching flared jeans with the season’s favourite platform shoe, €66, Oasis X Rachel Stevens.
Bit of a fashion rebel? Swap your jeans for an edgier vibe with vegan leather trousers, €120, Never Fully Dressed.
Simple yet utterly effective the lace-trimmed cami will bring you from dinner to the dance floor, €19.99, H&M.
Elevate the shirt to after-dark with a belted wrap style, €59, & Other Stories.
Bring the ultimate noughties dream team back with cargo jeans and a fancy top, €169.90, Tommy X Martine Rose.
Make being pretty in pink all the more fun with fringe trimmings, €75, River Island.
Put the zing into your look with a zesty orange croc-embossed heel, €125, Dune London.
The magic of monochrome instantly injects a touch of sophistication to your style, €200, Cobbler’s Lane.
Shimmer and shine in a perennial sequin top, €93, Warehouse.