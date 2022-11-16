Hell for leather: How to wear the classic in new ways

While black will always remain a firm favourite stepping out of the dark is highly recommended
Behold the new season of leather where variety is the spice of life. While black will always remain a firm favourite stepping out of the dark is highly recommended. 

Don’t be afraid of adding some colour. From full-bodied burgundy to shocking pink, anything goes. 

Finally, add a mix of animal print and studs for a look that has extra bite.

Get The Look

Leather Flares at Never Fully Dressed
Leather Flares at Never Fully Dressed

Never Fully Dressed is bringing it back to the ‘90s when burgundy flared leather trousers were at the number one spot.

Hey There Stud

Blair Studded Coat, €450, Manley
Blair Studded Coat, €450, Manley

A sartorial cocktail of leather and studs is just the right amount of edge your winter coat deserves, €450, Manley.

Wild One

Leather and Zebra Print Gloves, €475, Paula Rowan
Leather and Zebra Print Gloves, €475, Paula Rowan

Bring your accessories over to the wild side with leather and zebra print, €475, Paula Rowan.

#ieloves: Blue Steel

Blue Flared Trousers, €111, Hosberg at Zalando
Blue Flared Trousers, €111, Hosberg at Zalando

Steal the limelight in statement blue flared leather trousers, €111, Hosbjerg at Zalando.

LBD Redux

Shirt Dress, €58, Very
Shirt Dress, €58, Very

Upgrade the staple LBD this winter season to a black leather shirt-dress, €58, Very.

Silver Screen

Metallic Leather Skirt, €199, &amp; Other Stories
Metallic Leather Skirt, €199, & Other Stories

Introduce metallics into your every day for a look that will shimmer and shine all day long, €199, & Other Stories.

Flash Back

Leather Scrunchie, €15, Arket
Leather Scrunchie, €15, Arket

Leather will instantly elevate the dated scrunchie of yesteryear to 2022 Insta cool, €15, Arket.

Out Of The Ordinary

Pink Leather Shirt, €18, Penneys
Pink Leather Shirt, €18, Penneys

The pink leather shirt creates a look that is anything but ordinary, €18, Penneys.

Neutral Zone

Neutrals just became more interesting with this camel-toned leather midi dress, €49.95, Zara.

Snake Pit

Faux Leather Snake Skin Skirt, €80, Warehouse
Faux Leather Snake Skin Skirt, €80, Warehouse

Give your work-wear extra bite in a snakeskin leather pencil skirt, €80, Warehouse.

Execution Time: 0.221 s