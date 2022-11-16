Hell for leather: How to wear the classic in new ways

Behold the new season of leather where variety is the spice of life. While black will always remain a firm favourite stepping out of the dark is highly recommended.
Don’t be afraid of adding some colour. From full-bodied burgundy to shocking pink, anything goes.
Finally, add a mix of animal print and studs for a look that has extra bite.
Never Fully Dressed is bringing it back to the ‘90s when burgundy flared leather trousers were at the number one spot.
A sartorial cocktail of leather and studs is just the right amount of edge your winter coat deserves, €450, Manley.
Bring your accessories over to the wild side with leather and zebra print, €475, Paula Rowan.
Steal the limelight in statement blue flared leather trousers, €111, Hosbjerg at Zalando.
Upgrade the staple LBD this winter season to a black leather shirt-dress, €58, Very.
Introduce metallics into your every day for a look that will shimmer and shine all day long, €199, & Other Stories.
Leather will instantly elevate the dated scrunchie of yesteryear to 2022 Insta cool, €15, Arket.
The pink leather shirt creates a look that is anything but ordinary, €18, Penneys.
Neutrals just became more interesting with this camel-toned leather midi dress, €49.95, Zara.
Give your work-wear extra bite in a snakeskin leather pencil skirt, €80, Warehouse.