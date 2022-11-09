Into the Wild: 10 ways to take your wardrobe back to nature

There is a fashion rewilding happening...
A model walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Designers are going back to nature with a renewed love for the traditional. 

Take inspiration from the rugged landscapes of Ireland’s West Coast. 

Think cosy Aran knits matched with a herringbone coat and chunky boots. 

This is taking fashion back to its roots as it collides with nature, giving us a tactile yet sophisticated winter look.

GET THE LOOK:

Be inspired by the Chanel runway, home to the desirable pairing of tweed and knits.

Tweed &amp; Tartan Waistcoat, €220, Laoise Carey
Tweed & Tartan Waistcoat, €220, Laoise Carey

Double Check: A patchwork of check and tweed makes for a unique season staple, €220, Laoise Carey.

Neon Aran Jumper, €280, Pearl Reddington
Neon Aran Jumper, €280, Pearl Reddington

#ieloves - Full Energy: Re-energise your winter knits with a bright spark of neon, €280, Pearl Reddington.

Graphite Wool Skirt, €435, Ros Duke
Graphite Wool Skirt, €435, Ros Duke

Creature Comfort: Combine style and comfort in a winter-warmer wool skirt, €435, Ros Duke.

Funnel Neck Sweater, €420, Laura Chambers
Funnel Neck Sweater, €420, Laura Chambers

Colour Burst: Break up the monotony of a black sweater with a pop of fun pink, €420, Laura Chambers.

Tweed Jacket in Red Houndstooth, €426, Magee 1866
Tweed Jacket in Red Houndstooth, €426, Magee 1866

Red Alert: Houndstooth remains the leader of the tweed pack – make it daring red for statement dressing, €426, Magee 1866.

Check Tweed Newsboy Cap, €42, Triona
Check Tweed Newsboy Cap, €42, Triona

News Round: Add a hint of country tweed to your everyday wear with a check newsboy cap, €42, Triona.

Oversized Mohair Sweater Vest, €135, COS
Oversized Mohair Sweater Vest, €135, COS

Layer Cake: Perfect for winter layering the oversized mohair sweater vest is a winter must-have, €135, COS.

Tweed Pinafore Dress, €39.95, Zara
Tweed Pinafore Dress, €39.95, Zara

Modern Heritage: Create a modern twist with traditional fabrics in a preppy tweed pinafore dress, €39.95, Zara.

High-Waisted Trousers, €32.99, H&amp;M
High-Waisted Trousers, €32.99, H&M

Shades Of Grey: Get the look without the itch in these grey tweed-style trousers, €32.99, H&M.

