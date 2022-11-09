Into the Wild: 10 ways to take your wardrobe back to nature

Designers are going back to nature with a renewed love for the traditional.
Take inspiration from the rugged landscapes of Ireland’s West Coast.
Think cosy Aran knits matched with a herringbone coat and chunky boots.
This is taking fashion back to its roots as it collides with nature, giving us a tactile yet sophisticated winter look.
Be inspired by the Chanel runway, home to the desirable pairing of tweed and knits.
A patchwork of check and tweed makes for a unique season staple, €220, Laoise Carey.
Re-energise your winter knits with a bright spark of neon, €280, Pearl Reddington.
Combine style and comfort in a winter-warmer wool skirt, €435, Ros Duke.
Break up the monotony of a black sweater with a pop of fun pink, €420, Laura Chambers.
Houndstooth remains the leader of the tweed pack – make it daring red for statement dressing, €426, Magee 1866.
Add a hint of country tweed to your everyday wear with a check newsboy cap, €42, Triona.
Perfect for winter layering the oversized mohair sweater vest is a winter must-have, €135, COS.
Create a modern twist with traditional fabrics in a preppy tweed pinafore dress, €39.95, Zara.
Get the look without the itch in these grey tweed-style trousers, €32.99, H&M.