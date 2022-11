1. Paula’s Choice 5% Niacinamide Body Serum

A beautiful new body serum from the queen of skin, Paula’s Choice. Containing 5% Niacinamide, this lightweight, high-performance serum helps to deeply hydrate and treat patchy, flaky, rough, and uneven skin. It brightens the skin over time and reduces the appearance of acne scars, sun damage and general discolouration. Suitable for all skin types.

€36 from Space NK.

Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device

2. Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device

Irish-owned and grown, Haumea is a brand new skincare brand that has produced not one but two professional-grade skincare devices; a Light Therapy Mask Device and a Smart Sonic Facial Brush. Designed to help skincare enthusiasts achieve optimum results from their home routines, both devices are quick and easy to use, but I’m particularly fond of the Light Therapy Mask. It contains three LED wavelengths and, when used over your favourite sheet mask, can help with everything from blackheads and fine lines to skin tone, product absorption and redness. A pocket-sized powerhouse.

Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum

3. Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum

Kate Somerville takes one skin concern and creates a whole line of products to treat it, and that’s why we love her. Designed for skin that needs a serious dose of hydration (isn’t that all of us right now?) - the HydraKate range contains two products (so far); HydraKate Recharging Serum and HydraKate Recharging Water Cream. Both include Rosemary Peptide Complex, Hyaluronic Acid, Marigold Flower and Algae Extract, which work together to intensely hydrate, plump, improve tone, and help the skin hold on to moisture for longer, among many other benefits. Both products are gorgeous, but I’m completely in love with the serum. It feels like a big drink of water for the skin.

€79.00 from Arnotts.

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Crème

4. Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Crème

A long-time fan of Ole Henriksen’s Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment, I let out a tiny squeal when I heard about the newest addition to the range.Containing a 5% blend of Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid, this gorgeous but powerful cream works its magic while you sleep, gently resurfacing, smoothing, and intensely hydrating your skin. Wake up to bright, plump, dewy skin with reduced fine lines and wrinkles. Yes, please, and thank you very much.

€56 from Boots.

Huda Beauty Empowered Eyeshadow Palette

5. Huda Beauty Empowered Eyeshadow Palette

An eyeshadow palette to make you swoon. Say hello to the stunningly beautiful Empowered Palette from Huda Beauty. Eighteen delicious, intensely pigmented, warm-toned shades, from buttery smooth golds and coppers to deep browns and flattering neutrals. Every shade you might ever need to take you from day to night and back again (while you field questions about what you’re wearing on your eyes). Showstopping.

Seabody Pentabrite Eye Serum

6. Seabody Pentabrite Eye Serum

The latest addition to Seabody’s beautiful marine plant-based range, this new eye serum contains a who’s who of stellar skincare ingredients. Caffeine, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Kojic Acid and Vitamin C & E are combined in a light, refreshing cream-gel texture that’s gorgeously cool and smooth on the skin, helping to brighten, firm and smooth the delicate under-eye area.

FOREO LUNA 4 BODY T-Sonic Massaging Body Brush

7. FOREO LUNA 4 BODY T-Sonic Massaging Body Brush

A brand new, daily body brush from FOREO that deep cleanses from head to toe, leaving you with super soft, supple skin.

Made with hygienic, bacteria-resistant silicone touchpoints, this unique-looking brush is clinically proven to remove 99% of dirt and oil from the skin without irritation.

It helps to treat clogged pores and breakouts and banish dry, dull skin with eight sonic pulsation modes. Use on dry skin to gently and seamlessly remove dead skin cells, or opt for an at-home spa experience and use it in the shower or bath. Divine.

Available in three colours. €145.95 from lookfantastic.ie.

Medik8 Press & Clear Exfoliating 2% BHA Tonic

8. Medik8 Press & Clear Exfoliating 2% BHA Tonic

Following the massive success of Press & Glow, their bestselling toner that gently exfoliates and adds serious glow, Medik8 is blessing us further with the launch of Press & Clear.

Containing 2% Salicylic Acid with a unique, slow-release technology, this is a high-strength, non-irritating treatment for blemish-prone skin. It can be used to treat breakouts, blackheads, and generally congested skin while balancing oil production and reducing the appearance of pores. The formula is so gentle that it can be used up to twice daily. What a winner.

€39 from feelunique.com.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.