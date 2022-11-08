Skin Nerd: Five ways to boost your hair health

‘But Jenn usually talks about skin,’ I hear you ponder, well, this week I have some exciting news!

As some of you may be aware, The Skin Nerd has expanded our website to include a wider range of supplements, body care, even more skincare, makeup and haircare! As another area of personal care that can be overwhelming in terms of choice and information, the move to include hair allows myself and the brand to help educate our community and empower them to make more informed choices. Like the skin, hair is also an area that is steeped in science and can require careful thought to reach its full health potential.

Strong, healthy locks are always on-trend but the route to a head of hair you are happy with is not always straightforward. As one of the most frequently asked questions in haircare, I quizzed our resident Trichologist Deborah Whelan, for her top five tips for boosting hair health.

1. Maintain a balanced diet

‘In my opinion, the number one priority is having a balanced diet, drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding nutritional deficiencies,’ explains Deborah, who has over 20 years’ experience as a trichologist. ‘Hair is composed of protein, and it is beneficial for good hair growth if the first two meals of the day include protein. Carbohydrates have an important role too and should not be avoided.’

The strong correlation between hair loss and nutritional deficiencies means that faddy or overly restrictive diets should be avoided. ‘Hair length, density, strength and appearance are significantly sacrificed by a diet lacking in protein and carbs as much as vitamins and minerals as all serve an important purpose.’

2. Shampoo and condition daily

‘Another important habit is daily shampooing and conditioning,’ adds Deborah. ‘A clean scalp is a healthier scalp but remember that using excessive amounts of shampoo can cause the hair to look dry and dull. Always wet the hair thoroughly and avoid pouring shampoo directly onto the hair. Lather the shampoo in your hands first and take your time massaging the lather into the scalp.

Other things to remember are that using warm water is better than hot or cold and be mindful that conditioners are formulated for the hair not the scalp.’

3. Avoid excessive heat.

Moisture is as important to the hair as it is the skin, explains Deborah. ‘Subjecting the hair to extreme heat regularly is a significant cause of hair breakage and fractures and so overuse of heated styling equipment can remove essential moisture leaving the hair dry and brittle.

The most important thing to concentrate on is timing. It is important to stop drying as soon as the hair is dry as it’s the last minute or two of using a hairdryer that can cause loss of protective moisture and split ends.’

4. Take care when brushing

‘Vigorously brushing the hair can increase the likelihood of hair loss through breakage as some of the hair’s cuticle (the protective outer layer) is removed and gradually the hair loses its strength.’ You should also be selective to your choice of brush or comb. ‘Some combs are made in a mould and have abrasive lines in the centre of each tooth which can cause damage to the hair with each stroke. A hard rubber saw-cut comb is preferable to avoid this damage and is ideal for longer hair.’

5. Attend to any scalp issues

‘Very few people avoid having one scalp complaint or another and it is important to get the correct diagnosis and treatment plan to treat it. For example, one of the most common scalp conditions is dandruff (or to give its correct name Pityriasis Capitis). It is estimated that around 70 percent of the population are prone to dandruff. A common thought is that having dandruff means that you have a dry scalp when in fact it is mostly seen in those with an oily scalp. Therefore, the decision to rub oil into the scalp will likely cause more problems.

Typical causes of too much oil on the scalp and dandruff are; stress, dietary misbehaviour (too much sugar and salty fattier foods), hormonal changes or imbalances, not washing the hair enough and using the wrong shampoo. Frequently using a scalp cleansing or desquamating mask can help keep the scalp and hair in good health.’

Nerdie Knowledge

Trichology is the science of the structure, function and diseases of the human hair. Clinical trichology is the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders of the human hair and scalp.* A trichologist will deal with numerous conditions of the hair and scalp. Unlike hairdressers or medical doctors, Trichologists receive years of training in all aspects of hair science, hair health and hair processing. A Trichologist will take a holistic viewpoint, giving consideration to the many influences of hair and scalp health.

Deborah Whelan MIT Consultant Trichologist is registered with The Institute of Trichologists since 1992. You can contact Deborah at trichologist.ie.