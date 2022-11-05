Weekend Loves: Keeping it lit for Focus Ireland, and great foodie gifts from Avoca

Keep it lit for Focus Ireland at the Green Dot Design Shop

If you want to add something with meaning to your home decor in the run-up to Christmas then why not add the ‘Little House’ candle holder? Owner Lisa Tonge at Green Dot Design Shop in Clonakilty has designed the candle holder in aid of Focus Ireland.

€5 from the sale of each candle holder goes to the charity to help support people experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness across Ireland. Each candle holder is made in the Green Dot studios in West Cork from jesmonite clay and costs €15.

Pictured here with a beeswax dinner candle made by Rainbow Candles (€6.50 sold separately). You’ll also find a great range of eco-toys and other beautiful ethical and sustainable gifts at the shop.

15 Ashe Street, Clonakilty. greendotdesignshop.com

The All-Avoca Pantry Hamper

Great gifts for foodies from Avoca

Avoca is always one of our go-to places for guaranteed quality and choice — not to mention their pretty and convenient gift wrapping. The brand has just launched its range of wonderful Christmas food — take the stress out of entertaining with traditional favourites and all the trimmings including a range of options for vegetarians.

As ever, they also have a wide range of Christmas hampers for gifting — ranging in price from the Tasty Trio of oils and dressings at €31.95 to the All Avoca Pantry hamper (pictured here) at €199.95 and beyond. We also love the new Avoca at Home Cookbook (€27.95) which is included in this hamper or can be purchased separately.

Find at Avoca stores nationwide and at avoca.com

Author Nuala O'Connor wearing the Electronic Sheep x Nuala O'Connor 'I Am Ireland' scarf

Electronic Sheep x Nuala O’Connor

Cult knitwear brand Electronic Sheep recently launched their latest collaborative design in the intriguing surrounds of the Royal Society of Antiquaries on Merrion Square in Dublin.

The launch featured a delightful reading by author Nuala O’Connor from her celebrated book NORA along with a speech by Anne Fogarty, Professor of James Joyce Studies at UCD.

The latest merino scarf design features the ‘I am Ireland’ chapter of the author’s historical fiction work on Joyce’s wife and muse Nora Barnacle.

The scarf design is executed in Electronic Sheep’s signature typographic style and is available in three different colours. Cosy, warm and stylish, it is the perfect gift for fans of Joyce and of Irish design alike. €150.

For stockist details or to shop online go to electronicsheep.com

This Works beauty products

Sleep on it with the new This Works collection

We’re not right without a good night’s sleep and one of our favourite products for inducing sleep has got to be the This Works pillow spray which smells divine and definitely seems to aid the onset of a good night’s sleep.

The brand has now added more products to its Deep Sleep Overnight collection including a brightening cleanser (€18), moisturising cream (€33) and the rich, buttery Deep Sleep Body Whip (€32).

Find at stockists throughout Ireland including Shaws, Meaghers, McCabes, McCauleys, Carraig Donn and pharmacies nationwide

Dublin Zoo has announced that Wild Lights will return once again this winter with an exciting new theme - ‘The Magic of Life’.

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo

Even torrential rain couldn’t dampen the enjoyment of a recent preview of Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo where the theme this winter is ‘The Magic of Life’. The spectacular event is a perfect winter treat for people of all ages with glowing lantern displays throughout Dublin Zoo designed to highlight the importance of biodiversity.

Favourites of our mini-critics included the displays of bees and other insects, the marine animals and the other wild animals including elephants, tigers and lemurs. With the environment in mind, the displays have been taken off grid and are being powered by the biofuel hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Wild Lights opens every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening during November. In December it opens seven days a week until the 9th of January excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day. Tickets from €19. www.dublinzoo.ie/wildlights

The Lara snake embossed leather bag by Irish brand Peelo

PEELO celebrates two years in the bag

Celebrating two years in business, designer and PEELO founder Julie Peelo has added more colours to her core collection this season as well as a new style — the Lara Hobo Bag (€285) which will become an essential piece in your wardrobe — being ideal from day to night.

This everyday handbag is available in black leather and an embossed snakeskin printed leather. Peelo’s popular range of bags also includes the gorgeous puffy Cloud Clutch (€170) bags in a range of colours including gold, burgundy and cognac perfect for festive nights out.

Designed in Ireland and made in Portugal, these bags will be well received on Christmas morning too — we assure you.