Bargain Hunter: The dates you need to mark in your diary for Supermarket Toy Sales

LIDL

The discount retailer’s Wooden Toy Event has just been and gone, but there’s lots more to come in that vein in the coming weeks. On Monday, November 7, you can expect wooden dolls houses (€99.99), a wooden trolley BBQ / 2-in-1 shop and theatre (€39.99) and a wooden train set for €29.99.

On Monday, November 14, you can expect to find lots of big brand characters in the middle aisle, with Disney character dolls (€12.99), Paw Patrol soft toys (€9.99), Paw Patrol vehicles (€9.99) and Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol pianos (€19.99). There will also be jigsaw books with Fireman Sam, Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig for €5.99 in stores that Monday.

On Thursday, November 24, there will be remote control toy cars in stores (one for €12.99 and another for €29.99), play car cockpit and airplane cockpit toys for €39.99 and a Paw Patrol total team truck, also €39.99.

Paw Patrol soft toys, €9.99, Lidl

ALDI

While Aldi don't have exact details on what toys are landing when just yet, they were able to provide us with a guide. On Thursday, November 24, they will have a drop of 'winter toys,' with another drop on Sunday, November 7, focusing on baby gifts and toys. Thursday, November 8, will see toys and gifts for older boys and girls land such as lego sets and barbies.

Rainbocorns Puppycorn Surprise €14 from Tesco with your Tesco Clubcard

TESCO

Tesco also have some great offers on toys in the run-up to the festive season for Clubcard holders with 50% off a number of items that are sure to please under the Christmas tree. From now until January 2, 2023 Tesco Clubcard holders can get Max Build Construction (253PCS) for €10 while collectible toys, Rainbocorns Puppycorn Surprise will be available for €14 with your Clubcard. Fun for all the family, the Disney Panorama Puzzle can be nabbed for €8 for Clubcard holders until the same date.

Bare Your Bold giftset from BBold available exclusively in Boots stores and online across the country

BOOTS

For the older kids, Boots have a great range of Star Gifts that give serious bang for your buck. For teen boys, notoriously hard to buy for, the Jack Wills Travel Bag set is a lovely option. It contains their Evening Musk products including a body wash (200ml), body spray (150ml), soap (150g), face wash (150ml) and a citrus spice body spray (150ml). It comes in a stylish and sturdy travel bag. Worth €60, you can pick it up for €29.

For the girls, the bBold Bare Your Bold 7 Piece Giftset is fantastic value and has everything they'll need to get prepped and primed for a night out. It's got the iconic Super Mousse in Dark (they'll know this one from TikTok), the Smart Mousse (175ml), the Mist & Glow Face Mist (100ml), the Hello Glow Gradual Tan (250ml), the Maintain It Moisturiser (200ml) and an applicator glove and exfoliation mitt. The set is worth €85, but you can get it for €39.99. Both available now.