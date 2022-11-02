The Great Outdoors: ten ways to puff out your wardrobe

This season everything goes. From the everyday oversized puffer jackets to warm statement furs, achieving cool outerwear style status has never been easier.
Kendall in Prada Coat available at Brown Thomas

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

As we edge closer towards winter days, our fashion focus begins to shift to looking stylish from the outside in. 

It may seem fickle, but let’s face it our outerwear plays a starring role as temperatures drop. 

This season everything goes. From the everyday oversized puffer jackets to warm statement furs, achieving cool outerwear style status has never been easier.

GET THE LOOK:

Kendall in Prada Coat available at Brown Thomas

Have some fun with your outerwear with feather embellishments as showcased by Kendall for Prada, available at Brown Thomas.

Fur Pea Coat, €790, Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn
Fur Pea Coat, €790, Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn

Winter Warmer: A bold monogram print makes a traditional warm fur all the more interesting, €790, Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn.

Charcoal Herringbone Relaxed Coat, €120, Oxendales
Charcoal Herringbone Relaxed Coat, €120, Oxendales

Tweedy Pie: Embrace the season’s love of tweed in a classic herringbone coat, €120, Oxendales.

Overized Belted Wrap Padded Coat, €173, Oasis x Rachel Stevens
Overized Belted Wrap Padded Coat, €173, Oasis x Rachel Stevens

Blooming Marvellous: Introduce florals to your winter wardrobe in a cute padded jacket, €173, Oasis x Rachel Stevens.

Green Fur Collard Coat, €930, Shrimps
Green Fur Collard Coat, €930, Shrimps

Green Power: Leave everyone green with envy in this show-stopping fur-trimmed coat, €930, Shrimps.

Black Coat, €360, Won Hundred at Zalando
Black Coat, €360, Won Hundred at Zalando

Back To Black: The trusty black coat in an oversized cut will see you through all the events of the season, €360, Won Hundred at Zalando.

Quilted Gilet with Hood, €49.95, Zara
Quilted Gilet with Hood, €49.95, Zara

The Puff Piece: For warmer winter days opt for a sleeveless puffer for your power walk, €49.95, Zara.

Funky Animal Print Coat, €450, Stine Goya
Funky Animal Print Coat, €450, Stine Goya

Animal Instinct: Let your outerwear roar with style in a funky blue animal print, €450, Stine Goya.

Colour Block Cowl Neck Coat, €238, Kate Cooper at Stockists Nationwide
Colour Block Cowl Neck Coat, €238, Kate Cooper at Stockists Nationwide

Block Party: A touch of colour blocking instantly injects new life into the neutral coat, €238, Kate Cooper.

Cream Puffa Coat, €110, Choice Boutique
Cream Puffa Coat, €110, Choice Boutique

Light Weight: Let the light in on dark winter days while staying warm in a cream puffer coat, €110, Choice Boutique.

Pictures: The most memorable Halloween costumes of 2022

