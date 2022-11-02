The Great Outdoors: ten ways to puff out your wardrobe

As we edge closer towards winter days, our fashion focus begins to shift to looking stylish from the outside in.
It may seem fickle, but let’s face it our outerwear plays a starring role as temperatures drop.
This season everything goes. From the everyday oversized puffer jackets to warm statement furs, achieving cool outerwear style status has never been easier.
Have some fun with your outerwear with feather embellishments as showcased by Kendall for Prada, available at Brown Thomas.
Winter Warmer: A bold monogram print makes a traditional warm fur all the more interesting, €790, Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn.
Tweedy Pie: Embrace the season’s love of tweed in a classic herringbone coat, €120, Oxendales.
Blooming Marvellous: Introduce florals to your winter wardrobe in a cute padded jacket, €173, Oasis x Rachel Stevens.
Green Power: Leave everyone green with envy in this show-stopping fur-trimmed coat, €930, Shrimps.
Back To Black: The trusty black coat in an oversized cut will see you through all the events of the season, €360, Won Hundred at Zalando.
The Puff Piece: For warmer winter days opt for a sleeveless puffer for your power walk, €49.95, Zara.
Animal Instinct: Let your outerwear roar with style in a funky blue animal print, €450, Stine Goya.
Block Party: A touch of colour blocking instantly injects new life into the neutral coat, €238, Kate Cooper.
Light Weight: Let the light in on dark winter days while staying warm in a cream puffer coat, €110, Choice Boutique.