Swinging Sixties: How to embrace the sixties-style renaissance

Think Twiggy in A-line, colour-blocking mini-dresses or the monochrome style of Jane Birkin
A sixties-style renaissance as seen on a model walking the runway for Coach during New York Fashion Week.

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Fashion’s new love for higher hemlines has caused a sixties-style renaissance. A mix of Peter Pan collars and easy-to-wear baby-doll dresses will get you into the groove of the swinging sixties. 

Think Twiggy in A-line, colour-blocking mini-dresses or the monochrome style of Jane Birkin. Whatever your inspiration, keep those hemlines high and always have the opaque tights at the ready.

Get The Look: 

A model walks the runway for Coach during New York Fashion Week. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A model walks the runway for Coach during New York Fashion Week. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Be inspired by the runway look at Coach, where the ‘60s baby-doll style dress is brought back to the future.

#ieloves: Flower Power 

A-line mini skirt, €150, Cobbler’s Lane
A-line mini skirt, €150, Cobbler's Lane

Get into the ‘60s groove in a floral A-line mini skirt, €150, Cobbler’s Lane.

Forever Young 

Peter Pan collared dress  €465, Shrimps
Peter Pan collared dress  €465, Shrimps

The Peter Pan collared dress is given an extra edge in cord, €465, Shrimps.

In The Fold

Preppy pleated mini skirt, €139.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Preppy pleated mini skirt, €139.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Keep your ‘60s style in check with a preppy pleated mini skirt, €139.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Pitch Perfect

Black polo neck, €14.99, H&amp;M
Black polo neck, €14.99, H&M

Channel your inner Edie Sedgwick in a staple black polo neck matched with a mini skirt and opaque tights, €14.99, H&M.

Baby Jane

The classic Mary Jane, €119, &amp; Other Stories
The classic Mary Jane, €119, & Other Stories

Step out this season in a grown-up version of the classic Mary Jane – choose patent leather for extra nostalgia, €119, & Other Stories.

Sailor Made

Sailor-style cap, €15.99, Parfois
Sailor-style cap, €15.99, Parfois

Stay at the fashion helm while keeping warm in a sailor-style cap, €15.99, Parfois.

Cover Story

A-line fur-collared coat, €139, Zara
A-line fur-collared coat, €139, Zara

Swing into ’60 style in a retrofitting A-line fur-collared coat, €139, Zara.

Block Party

Jumper dress, €320, Stine Goya
Jumper dress, €320, Stine Goya

Bring the ‘60s graphic colour blocking to your autumn wardrobe in the season’s favourite jumper dress, €320, Stine Goya.

Mod Con

Boat-neck Breton stripe, €49, COS
Boat-neck Breton stripe, €49, COS

Give a nod to Parisian mod style in a boat-neck Breton stripe, €49, COS.

