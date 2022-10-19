Swinging Sixties: How to embrace the sixties-style renaissance

Fashion’s new love for higher hemlines has caused a sixties-style renaissance. A mix of Peter Pan collars and easy-to-wear baby-doll dresses will get you into the groove of the swinging sixties.
Think Twiggy in A-line, colour-blocking mini-dresses or the monochrome style of Jane Birkin. Whatever your inspiration, keep those hemlines high and always have the opaque tights at the ready.
Be inspired by the runway look at Coach, where the ‘60s baby-doll style dress is brought back to the future.
Get into the ‘60s groove in a floral A-line mini skirt, €150, Cobbler’s Lane.
The Peter Pan collared dress is given an extra edge in cord, €465, Shrimps.
Keep your ‘60s style in check with a preppy pleated mini skirt, €139.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Channel your inner Edie Sedgwick in a staple black polo neck matched with a mini skirt and opaque tights, €14.99, H&M.
Step out this season in a grown-up version of the classic Mary Jane – choose patent leather for extra nostalgia, €119, & Other Stories.
Stay at the fashion helm while keeping warm in a sailor-style cap, €15.99, Parfois.
Swing into ’60 style in a retrofitting A-line fur-collared coat, €139, Zara.
Bring the ‘60s graphic colour blocking to your autumn wardrobe in the season’s favourite jumper dress, €320, Stine Goya.
Give a nod to Parisian mod style in a boat-neck Breton stripe, €49, COS.