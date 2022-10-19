Swinging Sixties: How to embrace the sixties-style renaissance

Fashion’s new love for higher hemlines has caused a sixties-style renaissance. A mix of Peter Pan collars and easy-to-wear baby-doll dresses will get you into the groove of the swinging sixties.

Think Twiggy in A-line, colour-blocking mini-dresses or the monochrome style of Jane Birkin. Whatever your inspiration, keep those hemlines high and always have the opaque tights at the ready.