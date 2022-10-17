Influencer Suzanne Jackson steps down as CEO of SoSu brands

Suzanne Jackson has stepped down as chief executive of Sosu Cosmetics and Dripping Gold.

The influencer, who founded the cosmetics brand in 2015, told the Sunday Business Post she felt she has "done all I can" with the brand and it was time for someone else to step in.

Caroline Dalton, the former head of buying for Primark, will be taking over the position.

SoSu Cosmetics was one of the first companies established by an Irish influencer, and the brand collaborated with many other Irish influencers including Keilidh Cashell and Aideen Kate who have gone on to launch their own cosmetic brands.

Suzanne Jackson pictured at the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2022 at The Marker Hotel, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee For One Use

The brands' products are now sold in 1,000 pharmacies across the country, as well as Penneys outlets.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Jackson said she is "so proud of the two brands success and achievements to date".

"We have a fantastic loyal customer base and audience, who continues to be the centre and focus of both businesses."