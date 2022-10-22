About Face: Eight entrants to the Beauty Hall of Fame

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

A global phenomenon since 1982, bottles of Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair are sold around the world every minute. This moisturising, skin-repairing, intensely hydrating serum delivers impressive (and fast) results when used daily. Containing a cocktail of ingredients including peptides, botanicals, Hyaluronic Acid and caffeine, this much-loved miracle-worker firms, plumps, soothes, softens, decreases puffiness, improves the appearance of dark circles and encourages cell renewal. A perennial favourite for a reason.

€75 for 30ml from Brown Thomas.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Originally developed as an intensive moisturiser by Elizabeth Arden, this incredible skin saviour has remained a true must-have since its launch in 1930. Not only a salve for dry, irritated or compromised skin but championed by makeup artists and beauty lovers worldwide for the beautiful sheen it adds to cheekbones, lips, eyelids and even brows. Unsurprisingly, this nearcentury-old product is so beloved that the Eight Hour range has expanded to include the divine Moisturising Body Treatment, Miracle Hydrating Mist and All Over Miracle Oil. May the expansion continue.

€35 from Boots.

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water

A French pharmacy staple, this cult classic first hit shelves in 1991 and instantly changed the way we remove makeup and cleanse our skin forever. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and intolerant skin, Sensibio H20 gently sweeps away makeup and impurities, leaving the skin feeling deeply clean, fresh, hydrated and balanced. According to the brand, a bottle is sold worldwide every three seconds. Is anyone surprised?

€17.50 for 500ml from McCauley Pharmacy.

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm

Celebrating its 40th birthday this year, this glow-boosting icon has recently had an image (and formulation) upgrade, and I’m delighted to report that it’s better than ever. Arguably one of the original (and best) makeupskincare hybrids, this hydrating gel cream can be used on its own as a moisturiser, as a radiant primer under makeup or simply as a secret weapon whenever you need to perk up skin and get glowing in a hurry.

€34 from Boots.

NARS Orgasm Blush

This somewhat controversially named, gold-flecked, peachy-pink wonder stormed its way into the beauty hall of fame in 1999, and much to the delight of beauty fans all over the world, it’s been there ever since. Universally flattering, high-intensity, and delivering a lit-from-within, natural-looking flush of colour, the original powder formula was (and is!) so beloved that it’s spawned an entire collection; a lipgloss and cream blush in the early 2000s, followed most recently by a liquid blush, face palette, and lip tint. There’s nothing quite like the original, however. Old is indeed gold.

€33 from Brown Thomas.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentre

It’s a cleanser; it’s a moisturiser; it’s a repairing cream; it’s a makeup primer; it’s a dewy skin finisher; it’s everything you want to be and more (well, almost). This French emollient cream has been a staple in the kits of makeup artists, beauty experts and skincare and makeup lovers all around the world for more than 72 years. The price has remained affordable, and two new versions are now available in addition to the original; Embryolisse Lait-Crème Sensitive and Embryolisse Laite-Crème Protection. Je t’aime pour toujours.

€22.50 from cloud10beauty.com.

MAC Ruby Woo Lipstick

Launched in 1999, I have yet to meet a person this retro-matte, blue-toned, cherry-red, iconic lipstick doesn’t suit. Phenomenal as a bold statement lip and equally as beautiful as a blown-out stain, it may surprise you to know that Ruby Woo was created entirely by accident. While attempting to reformulate Russian Red (another MAC classic), the brand’s product developers inadvertently created a brighter and slightly less matte version, so Ruby Woo was born. Yay!

€22 from Brown Thomas.

Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream

A single makeup product so adored that a name change and reformulation in 2020 sparked a veritable mutiny in the beauty world. Much to the great relief of, well, everyone - Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream (previously known as Soleil De Tan) remains one of the greatest bronzing creams ever made. With a newly extended shade range and an everexpanding stream of beauty industry awards under its belt, this luxurious, deliciously blendable, holidayin-a-jar, hall of famer is not going anywhere (thank god. That reformulation in 2020 really shook me up). Available in three shades.

€46 from Brown Thomas.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.