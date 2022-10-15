Weekend Loves: Charlotte Tilbury beauty bargains and a colourful arts festival for children

A wholesome harvest festival for all the family

Mary’s Organic Garden at Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Adare, Co Limerick, was established in memory of Mary’s late husband Dick. Head gardener Caoimhin Brosnan now runs classes, tours, and demos while growing produce and producing honey for the hotel kitchen. Following on from the success of last year’s event, the hotel will once again host their Harvest Festival — perfect for all the family — resident and non-resident of the hotel alike. Expect a line-up of experts speaking on topics such as food and herbs as medicine, growing from seed to harvest, and creating with willow. The kids zone will include an alpaca petting zoo, a giant scarecrow, a honey bee observatory, and seed sowing. There is no cover charge however it is hoped that funds will be raised on the day in support of Children’s Health Foundation. It’s on October 31, from 10am to 4pm.

Beauty bargains at Charlotte Tilbury in Kildare Village

Charlotte Tilbury at Kildare Village

The Charlotte Tilbury brand is insanely popular with Irish consumers so those in the vicinity of Kildare Village will be delighted to note that the new Charlotte Tilbury boutique is now open at the village’s unit 112. In perfect time for party season, the team are on hand to help you choose the correct products for yourself or for gift giving, and with seasonal discounts available, it is the perfect time to indulge with between 10% and 33% off the recommended retail price of some well loved beauty essentials including the Dreamgasm Luxury Palette and Airbrush Flawless Foundation.

Girls Aloud x Penneys — PJs to raise money for breast cancer research

Primark has partnered with Girls Aloud to create a capsule collection of nightwear

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Primark has partnered with Girls Aloud to create a capsule collection of nightwear in honour of their former bandmate Sarah Harding who tragically passed away from the condition last year aged just 39. The collection includes a nightshirt and pyjamas designed alongside Harding’s former band-mates Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, and Nicola. Helping to fulfil Harding’s wish to support vital funding into breast cancer research, Primark will donate 50% of the profits from the sale of the sleepwear in the UK to Cancer Research UK and The Christie Charitable Fund with a minimum commitment of UK£500,000. In Ireland, 50% of the sales from these products will go to the Irish Cancer Society to help fund cancer awareness, services and research. The pyjamas are now available in all UK and Irish stores and feature a star pattern on a navy background with the slogan ‘The Darkest Nights Produce the Brightest Stars’.

A magical festival for children in Galway

Galway's Baboró international arts festival for children

This colourful bunch of young artists from Rosmuc, Co Galway, and Claddagh National School are just some of the many talented people taking part in this year’s Baboró international arts festival for children which runs until next Sunday (October 23) in venues across Galway. Featuring free and ticketed events, the line-up includes everything you could possibly imagine — from drama to contemporary dance, storytelling to art exhibitions, and ballet to books. There is something to suit all ages, from tiny tots to teenagers, with international groups including Théâtre de la Guimbarde and Theatre Madam Bach alongside homegrown talent such as Ballet Ireland and Cork’s own darling, Adam King, and his dad. As Roald Dahl once wrote: ‘A little magic can take you a long way’ — with Baboró you’re well on your way.

Sustainable threads by Jenny Connolly

Jenny Connolly is becoming well known for her sustainable designs

At just 22 years old, young designer Jenny Connolly is already making a name for herself in the world of sustainable fashion. Currently in her third year studying fashion design and knitwear at NCAD, she recently won the title of DCU Young Designer 2022 in Dublin’s Helix for her zero-waste collection entitled ‘Graffiti through the Woods’ inspired by King William’s Glen, a historical site of the Battle of the Boyne in Co Louth. Currently living in Drogheda, the designer made the collection from preloved denim sourced from charity shops which is patchworked and then used to create corset tops and jackets. The bright thread embellishments are inspired by the leaves and vines found growing in the glen.

Top, €60; trousers, €170; jacket, €280. Available at Om Diva, 27 Drury Street, Dublin 2; Tel: 01-6791211.

An accessible read for fashion lovers

FashionQuake by Edinburgh-based author and fashion journalist Caroline Young

Fashion books can often be very specialised or academic in tone, but FashionQuake by Edinburgh-based author and fashion journalist Caroline Young is an entertaining and easy read that’s perfect for the casual fashion observer and aficionado alike. Having previously written books on topics such as classic Hollywood style, tartan and tweed, and Coco Chanel. FashionQuake: The Most Disruptive Moments in Fashion explores various moments in fashion that shook the industry, echoed what was happening in society or formed a new direction in fashion. FashionQuake is a book you can binge read or dip into time and time again. Published by Frances Lincoln, it’s available in all good bookshops including O’Mahony’s in Limerick (€16.25).