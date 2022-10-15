Weekend Loves: Charlotte Tilbury beauty bargains and a colourful arts festival for children

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Primark has partnered with Girls Aloud to create a capsule collection of nightwear in honour of their former bandmate Sarah Harding who tragically passed away from the condition last year aged just 39. The collection includes a nightshirt and pyjamas designed alongside Harding’s former band-mates Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine, and Nicola. Helping to fulfil Harding’s wish to support vital funding into breast cancer research, Primark will donate 50% of the profits from the sale of the sleepwear in the UK to Cancer Research UK and The Christie Charitable Fund with a minimum commitment of UK£500,000. In Ireland, 50% of the sales from these products will go to the Irish Cancer Society to help fund cancer awareness, services and research. The pyjamas are now available in all UK and Irish stores and feature a star pattern on a navy background with the slogan ‘The Darkest Nights Produce the Brightest Stars’.