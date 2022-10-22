Chanel make-up: Skin-tight monotones make for dramatic, cutting-edge looks

The focus for Autumn/Winter at Chanel is beautiful skin and tone-on-tone make up. Celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano creates flawless looks for the season ahead
Chanel's A/W22 makeup line leans heavily into nude tones and monochromatic colour schemes

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 01:45

"This season Chanel demonstrates their ability to really understand the power of monochromatic makeup looks, centred on Nudes and Skin Tones. 

"The looks I created for this story started with flawless and subtly corrected skin, which then gave way to a monochromatic approach from the lightest nudes to the deepest nudes. 

"Finishes like Mattes, Satins, and Glosses added dimension to the face where colour might normally be. 

"The skin prep was paramount, as with any great makeup, it is all dependent on the self-care you give the face before even a drop of makeup is applied."

  • Christine used Chanel’s new Tone-On-Tone Make-up collection and the new Le Lift Pro Crème Volume and Le Lift Pro Concentré Contours.

Sparing use of blush only serves to accentuate this model's natural features
  • CHANEL Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Dronze
  • CHANEL Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush in Deep Bronze
  • CHANEL Baume Essentiel in Golden Light 
  • CHANEL Rouge Allure in 209 - Illusion
  • No.1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 2 - Healthy Pink on Eyes 

Gentle red lipstick helps set this look apart in subtle fashion
  • No.1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 5 - Lively Rosewood 
  • CHANEL Les 4 Ombres in 308 - Clair Obscur
  • CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Liner in 194 - Rouge Noir
  • CHANEL Rouge Allure Lipstick in 212 - Caractère
  • CHANEL Noir Allure Mascara 

Creating stark outlines plays well into autumn and winter's muted fashion tones.
  • CHANEL Les Beiges Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Dronze
  • CHANEL Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush in Deep Bronze
  • CHANEL Baume Essentiel in Golden Light
  • CHANEL Rouge Allure in 209 - Illusion
  • No.1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 2 - Healthy Pink on Eyes 

A deep, burgundy sets off the thin lines of brows and lashes in this subtle example
  • No.1 de Chanel Lip and Cheek Balm in 5 - Lively Rosewood
  • CHANEL Les 4 Ombres in 308 - Clair Obscur
  • CHANEL Le Crayon Yeux in 69 - Gris Scintillant
  • CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Liner in 194 - Rouge Noir
  • CHANEL Rouge Allure Lipstick in 196 - À Demi-Mot
  • CHANEL Noir Allure Mascara 

CREDITS: 

  • Models: Florence @linden staub; Karina @premier 
  • Hair: Declan Shiels @premier hair and makeup 
  • Make up: Christine Lucignano 
  • Assistant: Maya Czarnecka 
  • Photographer: Lee Malone 
  • Assistant: Emmet Banahan 
  • Nails: Jenni Draper @ premier hair and makeup 
  • Stylist: Nicola Rose @one represents

Family Notices
