Simone Gannon: The treatments and 'tweakments' that this beauty editor swears by

The SaltFacial

Despite its name, this treatment goes far beyond a typical facial. Using a combination of sea salt, medical grade ultrasound and LED Light Therapy, this unique treatment will fully rejuvenate, exfoliate, hydrate, plump, and repair your skin in just 30 minutes.

Using pressurised, natural sea salt, known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, The SaltFacial is not the most comfortable treatment I've ever had (imagine an arctic blast, and you're about halfway there), but it is the best. Tailored to treat and target specific skin concerns, including redness and irritation, pigmentation and rosacea, it leaves skin significantly brighter, smoother, and more hydrated, with visibly reduced wrinkles and fine lines.

This will always be my go-to treatment when my skin needs serious TLC.

From €120 for a 30-minute treatment at South William Clinic, Dublin.

Laser Skin Rejuvenation for Thread Veins (or Vascular Laser)

I'm explicitly highlighting thread veins as this is an area of concern for me. Still, it's important to note that this excellent treatment can also be used to target ageing skin, general redness and areas of pigmentation. Laser Skin Rejuvenation is something that has changed my skin in the last year or so, as the frequent appearance of red thread veins has caused me some distress.

Thread veins on the face (and legs) happen for many reasons, the most common of which are extreme temperatures, high-octane exercise and good old genetics. A great skincare routine can help strengthen the skin, but unfortunately, it cannot get rid of them, which is where this treatment comes in. Using advanced laser technology, such as IPL or GMAX Pro, depending on the clinic you attend, this quick (20-30 minute) and relatively comfortable, non-invasive treatment instantly and permanently removes thread veins. A couple of sessions are usually advised so as not to oversensitive the skin and to ensure all thread veins are removed.

Prices vary but usually start from approximately €130 for one session. Available from South William Clinic, Dublin, Laser Clinic, Galway, Lee Clinic Dermatology, Cork, and many other locations.

HydraFacial Treatment

One of the best multi-step treatments around, I try to book myself in for a HydraFacial every two to three months to support my at-home skincare regime and keep my skin in tip-top shape. Using a potent cocktail of who's who in skincare ingredients, including glycolic acid, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and a host of antioxidants, this brilliant treatment promotes lymphatic drainage, exfoliates, sweeps away dirt and oil, infuses the skin with peptides and hyaluronic acid to plump and restore, uses an acid peel to brighten and smooth skin, and finishes off with LED Light Therapy (which is usually optional) to boost collagen and kill bacteria. A brilliant anytime, all-rounder.

Prices start from €120, depending on location. Available from Fifth Avenue, Cork, The Kelly Clinic, Galway, Therapie Clinic, Limerick, and many other locations.

Chin Botox

You may have heard of Botox being injected into the chin to reduce dimpling, but did you know it can also be used to balance and reduce the appearance of a downturned mouth? Something I only started to notice a couple of months ago, the sudden descent of the edges of my mouth was somewhat of a shocker (thank you, ageing).

A visit to my aesthetician to discuss, along with a thorough examination of my facial structure, resulted in minuscule amounts of Botox being injected into my chin, directly underneath both sides of my mouth. It not only helped to raise the ends of my mouth slightly as the offending muscle could not pull them down anymore, but it also stopped the downturn from deepening further. A revelatory treatment and something I book without fail every couple of months.

Prices for this treatment vary. Available at ORA Clinic, Dublin, KINS Skin Clinic, Cork, Therapie Clinic, Galway, and many other locations.

TOOLS AND AT-HOME TREATMENTS

Shani Darden Sculpting Wand

Often referred to as the secret behind many of Hollywood's famous faces, this award-winning sculpting tool from renowned celebrity aesthetician and all-around skin genius Shani Darden is something I use several times a week.

Using acoustic sound waves to deeply stimulate muscles in the face, this ergonomically designed wand helps to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, depuff and firm, encourage lymphatic drainage, boost circulation and relieve tension from the face. I find it particularly phenomenal for tightening the jawline and lifting the eyebrows. An investment piece that delivers time and time again.

€435 from cultbeauty.com.

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks

A long-time lover of eye gels, thanks to their depuffing, smoothing and hydrating abilities, the love has now turned to obsession thanks to Murad's take on under-eye care. Containing fast-acting, time-released retinol plus a host of brightening and firming fruit extracts, these paper-thin eye gels deliver instant results. And I mean instant. Expect reduced wrinkles and firmer, brighter, more hydrated skin in 15 minutes or less.

€42 for a pack of five from Space NK.

Current Body LED Mask

LED Face Masks are a form of LED Light Therapy that has been around for a very long time - over 30 years. NASA was the first to use it in the eighties to stimulate plant growth. During the experiments, one of NASA's scientists noticed that his skin lesions had started to heal faster, and so began the era of LED Light Therapy. It's widely used today in hospital and clinic settings, so much so that if you have visited a skin clinic for a facial or treatment in recent years, you've probably spent some time under an LED light. LED stands for Light Emitting Diodes; red and near infra-red lights that are absorbed by your skin cells when you have a treatment in a clinic or when you wear an LED mask.

LED lights (red, blue, yellow, infrared, etc.) simultaneously target many skincare concerns, which is why they're incredibly popular, especially for home use. I've tried a few different LED Masks over the years, and this one from Current Body is my favourite. It's comfortable to wear, has an automatic 10-minute timer that switches off by itself, and most importantly, it's clinically proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve skin tone, texture, and tightness after just a few weeks of use. As someone with sensitive skin, I also find it fantastic for calming and balancing the skin whenever I have a flare-up. I use it 2-3 times a week after cleansing and exfoliating and before any other products.

€320 from currentbody.ie.

Ole Henriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask

Part of Ole Henriksen's Balance range, five products designed to control oil and balance the skin, Cold Plunge Pore Mask has reached cult status in recent times and for a good reason. Suitable for all skin types but explicitly designed with oily skin in mind, this bright blue clay mask (think Smurf blue) is not only one of the most fun products in my skincare collection but also one of the most effective.

Using it is akin to a cryotherapy session and an ice cold bath all in one - it's cold and cool on the skin, and within ten (tingly) minutes, it sweeps away dead skin cells and excess oil, visibly reduces the appearance of pores and instantly brightens, sculpts and tightens. Formulated with AHAs (exfoliating acids that work on the surface of the skin) and BHAs (exfoliating acids that work on the deeper layers of the skin), it's a true powerhouse (and possibly one of the least drying clay masks I've ever come across. Award-winning.