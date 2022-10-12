High flyer: 90s cargo pants are back, here's how to style them

The ‘90s called again – this time it wants its trousers back. The girl band’s favourite cargo pants are having a revival.
The comeback doesn’t stop there with the utility trend leading this season’s paired back style.
Think slouchy cargo trousers matched with an oversized bomber jacket.
This renewed love of utility meets aviator, is sure to take your off-duty look to new fashion heights.
Spotted in Paris, model Liya Kebede incorporates the loose fitting cargo pants into her off-duty look.
Not ready to relive the cargo pant trend? Introduce the look in a quilted midi skirt, €155, Naya at Choice Boutique.
Be street style ready in a fashion-worthy upgrade of the traditional overalls, €560, Isabel Marant at Samui.
Bring some military precision to your after-hours look with a khaki and gold embellished jumpsuit, €65, New Look.
Be your own style maverick in an aviator shearling jacket, €90, Next.
Chunky boots were made for trekking through the utility fashion landscape, €89.95, Zara.
Reimagine the cargo pant for the new millennium with the comfort of an elasticated waist, €275, Ganni.
Popping pink will offset the hardwearing fabric of cord to create a softer utility look, €69, Weekday.
Sandy tones give the trusty midi dress serious utility vibes, €89, COS.
Make a style explosion in the ‘90s favourite bomber jacket, €450, Holzweiler.