High flyer: 90s cargo pants are back, here's how to style them

The ‘90s called again – this time it wants its trousers back. The girl band’s favourite cargo pants are having a revival.

The comeback doesn’t stop there with the utility trend leading this season’s paired back style.

Think slouchy cargo trousers matched with an oversized bomber jacket.

This renewed love of utility meets aviator, is sure to take your off-duty look to new fashion heights.

Get The Look

Model Liya Kebede. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Spotted in Paris, model Liya Kebede incorporates the loose fitting cargo pants into her off-duty look.

Skirting The Issue

Cargo Style Skirt, €155, Naya at Choice Boutique

Not ready to relive the cargo pant trend? Introduce the look in a quilted midi skirt, €155, Naya at Choice Boutique.

#ieloves: Trading Places

Overalls, €560, Isabel Marant at Samui

Be street style ready in a fashion-worthy upgrade of the traditional overalls, €560, Isabel Marant at Samui.

Ready For Action

Khaki military Jumpsuit, €65, New Look

Bring some military precision to your after-hours look with a khaki and gold embellished jumpsuit, €65, New Look.

Top Gun

Leather Shearling Aviator Jacket, €90, Next

Be your own style maverick in an aviator shearling jacket, €90, Next.

Stomping Ground

Image 6 - Chunky Lace-Up Boots, €89.95, Zara

Chunky boots were made for trekking through the utility fashion landscape, €89.95, Zara.

Precious Cargo

Image 7 - Cargo Pants, €275, Ganni

Reimagine the cargo pant for the new millennium with the comfort of an elasticated waist, €275, Ganni.

Pink Mist

Image 8 - Pink Cord Cargo Pants, €69, Weekday

Popping pink will offset the hardwearing fabric of cord to create a softer utility look, €69, Weekday.

Desert Storm

Image 9 - Belted Midi Dress, €89, COS

Sandy tones give the trusty midi dress serious utility vibes, €89, COS.

Bombshell

Image 10 - Bomber Jacket, €450, Holzweiler

Make a style explosion in the ‘90s favourite bomber jacket, €450, Holzweiler.