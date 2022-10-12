Bargain Hunter: Lidl's wooden toy sale is back and €20 winter boots

Get ahead of Christmas with savings at Smyths

We know, we know, Halloween hasn’t even come and gone yet and we’re talking about Christmas – but planning ahead really is the name of the game if you don’t want to overspend this festive season.

CoComelon My Friend Cody 28cm Plush Doll reduced to €24.99 at Smyth Toystores

If you’ve little ones to buy for this year, it might be worth doing a weekly scan of Smyths Toys Superstore website in the forthcoming weeks as the toy seller tends to highlight a couple of decently discounted toys on its landing page which change weekly. This week CoComelon's My Friend Plush Dolls are on sale, reduced from €32.99 and €24.99. There’s also a 155cm Free Standing Boxing Punch Bag with 12oz Gloves on offer, reduced from €139.99 to €119.9.

Lidl's wooden toy sale is back

One of the wooden doll houses from Lidl, on sale from Monday

If you’re looking for more sustainable toys for the little ones this year, it may be worth popping into Lidl on Monday for their Wooden Toys sale. There are two Wooden Doll’s Houses in the middle aisles next week, one 39-piece set for €49.99, and a larger set that comes with a pull out garden for €89.99. There's also an adorable wooden play set assortment with a cash register and shopping basket for €12.99.

Save on big brands boxsets with Boots

Five signature products and an exclusive blush are included in the KASH Beauty star gift at Boots

Year on, year out, Boots saves many a helpless shopper who leaves their shopping to the last minute, and then picks up a giftset for half price or less in their pharmacies. But a word for the wise, the best ones usually sell out fast, so don't leave it until the middle of December to go on the prowl.

This year, Boots have kickstarted their Christmas offering in Ireland with some fabulous better than half-price giftsets on big Irish brands like Bellamianta and KASH Beauty. Both are premium products that would be well received by most tan and make-up lovers.

The Bellamianta set contains everything you need for a streak free bronzed glow from exfoliating gloves and tan eraser/primer to tanning water, bronzing powder and of course, the tanning mousse. It's priced at €54.99, and claims to save the customer €75.01. The KASH Beauty giftset contains six products, a nine square eye-shadow palette, two luxury eyelashes, a nude lipstick and lip liner combo, a black kohl pencil and a new liquid blush and is priced at €50, and said to save you €55.

A pair of winter boots under €20

A pair of brown leather boots will be on sale for less than €20 in Aldi this week

Chelsea boots are the perfect wardrobe staple for Autumn and Winter, but they can often be on the pricer side. If you're strapped for cash but need a pair of boots pronto, it would be worth throwing the head into Aldi on Sunday where brown, and black, Chelsea boots will be on sale for just €19.99.