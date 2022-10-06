Penneys' Toy Show collection is back, and three other places to get matching PJs for Christmas

There's still almost two months to go to the Late Late Toy Show, but Penneys has already gotten us in the mood with their latest launch.

For the eighth year running, the popular bargain retailer is selling Toy Show-themed pyjamas.

This year’s collection has everything your family could need for that very special night-in, with RTÉ Late Late Toy Show owl pyjamas for adults (€15) and children (€12) and a baby sleepsuit (€11).

Penneys will donate €100,000 to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal as part of the partnership. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Parents and children can snuggle up on the sofa ahead of the “most exciting night of the year” with The Late Late Toy Show fleece snuddie for adults (€21) and kids (€19) and furry friends can get in on the action with a pet bow tie and bandana set (€5) and pet toy (€4.50).

The range also features Late Late Toy Show cosy socks for adults (€6) and kids (€5) and a Letter to Santa kit (€3), ready to jot down ideas for Santa Claus.

As part of this year’s partnership, Penneys is also donating €100,000 going to the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal and a further €20,000 to the Children's Health Foundation, helping sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

The retailer will also organise a special delivery of The Late Late Toy Show pjs and products for children who will be in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres on the night of The Toy Show.

The collection will be launching in stores nationwide this Monday, October 10.

Other places to get your Christmas PJs

Dunnes Stores

Dunnes Stores has launched this year’s Family Christmas Pyjamas by Leigh Tucker Willow

The Leigh Tucker Willow Christmas PJs collection is also a popular sight on Instagram the night of the Toy Show. This year's loot is in Dunnes Stores now and priced from €10.

Not on the High Street

Personalised Sparks And Daughters PJs from Not On the High Street

Up your game and go for some personalised PJs this year. These family portrait PJs from Sparks and Daughters, available on notonthehighstreet.com and priced at €34.82, are fab.

Next

Black/White Matching Family Womens Woodland Pyjamas from €36

This cute set of PJs from Next is available in a range of sizes so no member of the family is left green with envy. From €36.