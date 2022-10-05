Bargain Hunter: A slow cooker for €35 and how to get game consoles for half the price 

A worthwhile cooking investment - for €35

For the last number of weeks, our food columnist Caitríona Redmond has had us contemplating a new purchase in the kitchen. And now, Aldi has them in stores from Sunday just €35. We are of course, talking about a slow cooker. Time-effective and cost-effective, slow cookers use the same energy as a lightbulb, so a €35 investment now seems like it will pay off as we face into a harsh winter of rocketing energy costs.

€35 slow cooker from Aldi

Speaking of money-saving equipment – if you’re a coffee addict and find yourself constantly tapping for €3+ frothy cappuccinos and lattes, the €24.99 milk frother and steamer Ambiano is also in stores Sunday. It would pay for itself in no time.

Save on gaming consoles

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim with one controller

Games consoles are always popular with kids at Christmas time, and are often the most expensive item on their wishlist. Refurbed.ie offer completely refurbished electronic devices up to 40% cheaper than a new device, and in May, they added game consoles to a line-up that already includes phones, laptops, tablets and smartwatches. At the moment, they have a number of Sony PlayStation 4 models in stock including the slim for €291.90 (RRP €400) and fat for €269.99 (RRP €499).

Nintendo Switch Lite €198.19 at refurbed.ie (RRP €229)

There's also an Xbox 360 Slim on the site for less than half it's RRP (selling for €109.23, originally €249). Various Nintendo models are also on the site, as are retro consoles such as the Gameboy, Super Nintendo and the original Playstation.

Sew easy

Lidl sewing machine €129.99

From money-saving measures to sustainability tips, the humble sewing machine is popping up all over the place these days. A machine is not always necessary, as hand stitching can do the job for most mending jobs, but if you want to start restyling or making your own clothes, you might want to pop in to Lidl on Monday, October 10, where they have an EasyMaxx sewing machine reduced from €199.99 to just €129.9.99. It comes with a lighting function, 59 stitch patterns. The max speed is 480rpm.

Pumpkin spice and all things nice

Large Pumpkin Oven Dish €18, Penneys

With Pumpkin Spice Lattes back in Starbucks, it's well and truly the Autumnal season. Pop into Penneys for some gorgeous bits to get you in the mood like the large pumpkin oven dish (€18) perfect for serving up warming soups and casseroles. There are also stunning dried flower Autumn wreaths in stores for just €12.