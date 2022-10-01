Weekend Loves: hedge-schools, chunky shoes and designer candles

Put your best foot forward with Russell & Bromley

The new Russell & Bromley store opened with considerable fanfare last week as members of the press and public flocked to see the first standalone store by the heritage brand outside of Britain.

The new store at 76 Grafton Street, Dublin, is akin to a sweet shop for shoe lovers with both men’s and women’s styles that marry the classic and the quirky to create styles that are just right for today.

Combining almost 150 years of skill with contemporary flair, the range includes both trend-led and updated classics including Western-style boots, loafers and fantastic platforms that are comfortable enough to dance the night away.

The men’s range is your guide to instant polish with classic suede chukka boots, Chelsea boots and loafers made in premium materials, while a range of bags completes the store offering — with chunky chains a key feature this season.

Scarily good Halloween deals at Lidl

You may have seen the ads for Lidl’s latest campaign Go Full Lidl this Halloween as they launch their range of freakishly low prices in the run-up to Samhain.

Launching on October 6, the famous middle aisle at Lidl will feature a wealth of children’s costumes, deadly decorations and home accessories at prices from just 99 cent.

The costumes range from ages 12 months to 10 years and include pumpkins that are more gorgeous than gruesome and seriously spooky skeletons.

Trick or Treat bags for 99 cent will help gather up the goodies, while you can also turn your garden into a graveyard with skeleton bones (€19.99) and tombstone decorations (€4.99) or greet your guests with a skeleton doorbell (€4.99).

Scoil Scairte — the innovative language course with soul

Autumn is the perfect time to engage in some lifelong learning.

Much more than a regular night class, Scoil Scairte is an Irish language class that brings together “culture, creativity, heritage, folklore and wisdom” while considering our individual, social and ecological wellbeing.

This term, the nine-week course focuses on Kerry, with a host of experts from the locality and beyond on hand to explore ideas around Irish cultural heritage including host Kathy Scott, Manchán Magan (pictured at top), Mairéad Ní Chonghaile and Emma Dabiri.

The course package includes weekly events via Zoom, notes, language lab playlists, practice circles, exclusive interviews and meditations and much more as well as three-month membership to the private online community space Meitheal.

Mighty Monster Joy Harper (7) from Rathfarnham is pictured with broadcaster and mum Alison Curtis at the launch of this year’s 'Trick or Treat for Sick Children' campaign in aid of Children’s Health Foundation.

Have a spooktacular Halloween while raising funds for a great cause

With Halloween approaching, Children’s Health Foundation is calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools, creches and more to host a trick-or-treat party to raise vital funds for sick children and their families in hospitals and urgent care centres including Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

The campaign has raised more than €3.2m over the past 10 years and everything you need to get started is on the website — from balloons, tips on getting your monster mash going with a bang, posters and collections boxes.

Celebrating the 10-year partnership, sponsor MiWadi has also created a podcast mini-series of Halloween-inspired short stories fuelled by the imaginations of some of Ireland’s bravest kids chronicling tales of courage and adventure.

LE LIFT PRO — the new skincare solution by Chanel

Chanel has just launched its new skincare solution combining skincare products and facial massage with a range inspired by science and nature.

The new LE LIFT PRO range includes the 3D Reshaping Serum and Cream as well as a new massaging tool.

This anti-ageing line of products contains Melipona — a natural ingredient produced in very small quantities by the miniscule Melipona bee and with remarkable anti-aging effects.

Chanel has partnered with local social enterprise Alianza Campesina Flora Nueva to ensure the lifecycle of the bee and local biodiversity is respected.

The new products have been designed to tighten, smooth and plump the skin.

Maser x Rathbones limited-edition candles

Maser x Rathbornes limited-edition candles for design lovers

What happens when the oldest candle makers in the world come together with one of Ireland’s most renowned contemporary artists? The Maser x Rathbornes collection!

Rathbornes is one of the oldest registered companies in the world and has been making candles for more than 530 years.

Now they bring their experience to a collaboration with Maser. However, the artist didn’t just design the packaging — he also collaborated on the products themselves — being inspired by Ireland’s flora and fauna having embraced the outdoors during the pandemic.

With notes of dark plum and davana, smoked cedarwood, aged leather and amber, there is a distinctively warm feel to the three-wick candles (€150) and the reed diffusers (€100). A great gift for design lovers this Christmas.