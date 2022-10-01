Five trends to wear for autumn and winter

Fancy being an autumn-winter style champ? Check out these five trends to wear now (and again), plus one failsafe method to beat the system.

First, establish patterns. Yes, as boring as it sounds, anything that repeats itself is bound to happen again. Create five categories that win big every year: for example, outerwear, colour, fabric, footwear, and investment pieces and brainstorm their MVPs (most valued players) from the past few seasons.

Here’s a tip: although fashion is based on newness, it loves a good power move—an oldie but a goodie that does the heavy lifting. But wait a minute. These are staples, not trends; I hear you cry. Correct!

Over the past few years, the game of fashion has experienced a slower turnover. Sustainability, economic and political unrest, pandemic restrictions, and the current energy crisis, have given way to reimagined staples masquerading as trends.

These fellas play somewhere in the mid-zone – a low-risk territory that guarantees a consistent score. Rather than playing it safe, consider it a base from which to take a calculated risk. Play three out of five categories based on your lifestyle needs and have fun with the other two. Not only will it futureproof your finances, but it’ll also keep things exciting.

Prada wool cashmere knit, €1,075 and sheer satin pencil skirt, Brown Thomas, €3,000

KNITWEAR

Let’s start with knitwear. It may be sweater weather, but don’t be swayed by the chunkier styles that jam up coat sleeves and cosplay menopause the minute you step indoors.

Take inspiration instead from Prada, whose fine cashmere and wool turtleneck mirrors the concept of quietly unconventional luxury, especially when paired with a sheer satin pencil skirt.

Pure cashmere jumper, COS, €150

Reinterpret the aesthetic by layering a tissue-thin polo neck with a traceable cashmere crew neck (€150)–a signature this season for Scandi high street brand COS.

Eight times more insulating than regular sheep’s wool, bulk-free, wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic, COS’ edit of consciously curated cardigans and jumpers is worth the payout. Try one beneath oversized suiting with chunky loafers in tonal neutrals for easy-going impact.

THERE'S LAYERS TO THIS

Next up, outerwear. This is one category that can be split into two: practicality and sheer joy. Divide and conquer or double down on both in one hero piece. I suggest the latter. Here’s why. Slightly oversized car coats continue to run the fashion gauntlet. Wrought in plush pile material, the result is a wearable hug.

Granted, this may devolve into wet animal territory in the slightest shower, but its cosy reputation validates the risk. Why else would Italian brand Max Mara have designed the eponymous Teddy Bear Coat in 2013? Inspired by an archival garment from the `80s, this closet classic hits the sweet spot between glamour and playfulness. Abundant in volume with opulent faux fur made from a special camel-hair texture on a silk base, the result is iconic.

Faux fur bouclé coat, Mango, €119.99

For high street adherents, Mango delivers the goods with its bouclé doppelgänger in a faux curly hair weave (€119.99). Make like Mabel from the Disney+ television series, Only Murders in the Building and pair with head-to-toe black offset with white Doc Martens.

A model walks the runway during the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France.

SKIN IN THE GAME

For a well-played purchase, leather has a seasonal advantage.

Vegan or real deal, the diversification options are plentiful across a gamut of separates.

Leather shirt dress, H&M, €249

Personally, I lean towards Gabriela Hearst’s clever layering technique at Chloé. The Maison's ruffled Nappa trench coat worn over knitted co-ords with white sneakers speaks to urban femininity, one cleverly translated by H&M (€249) and COS (€450) with their multitasking leather shirt dresses.

Belted leather midi shirt dress, COS, €450

Suitable for different price points and a perfect foil against autumn’s mercurial temperature, wear one open over a knit vest with flared jeans or wide-leg trousers or buttoned up with trending platform boots.

A close-up shot from the Stella McCartney autumn winter 2022 collection

STEP OUT

Come to think of it, why not lean into one of your wild cards and opt for cowboy boots?

Seen over-the-knee and flashy at Isabel Marant or sock-like and velvet with a Cuban heel at Stella McCartney, the message is clear – West is best.

Leather cowboy boots, River Island, were €180; now €144

If this isn’t your first time at the rodeo, keep it simple. River Island’s colourful leather boots (were €180; now €144) set the tone when teamed with a solid high-neck mini dress while Ganni’s embroidered carbon-neutral certified beauties (€675) look the business with skinny jeans and a belted blazer.

Embroidered cowboy boots, Ganni, €675

Too intimidating? Try a suede ankle iteration instead.

Massimo Dutti Limited Edition shirt with seams, €129 and Limited Edition asymmetric skirt, €149

LIVEN THINGS UP A BIT

Here's where it gets interesting. If like many of us, the colour black becomes your autumn-winter default, now’s the time to experiment. From shocking pink to ribald red, the Pantone charts have spoken – it’s time for some chromotherapy.

Research suggests that when our eyes connect with a particular hue, the brain releases a cocktail of feel-good chemicals that have the potential to impact our bodies and minds. That explains the increasing presence of uplifting and optimistic yellow. Given the times in which we live, this could be a palliative mood salve. Take Massimo Dutti’s limited edition collection.

Limited Edition shirt with seams, Massimo Dutti, €169

The edit’s mellow yellow asymmetric skirt (€149) and matching collared shirt (€169) serve Jil Sander energy, especially when offset against a structured silhouette. Wear together for maximum impact when presenting, public speaking or interviewing for creative positions. As for finishing touches, dilute with camel or highlight with chocolate brown and smile your way to success.

Limited Edition asymmetric skirt, Massimo Dutti, €149

See you next season. In the meantime, it’s game on.

