Sweater weather: 12 ways to wear knits

Hello, cosy!
As the mercury prepares to take its annual leave, expect gregarious geansaís and chunky knits to get a timely promotion.
Playful patterns, creative colour combinations and tactile fabrics give us ample reason to layer up and sell their oh-so-soft skills.
Snug like a knitted hug yet cool enough to debunk a dress code, consider sweater weather an opportunity to reinstate the comfort zone as a seasonal priority.
Looking to get ahead of the game? Take a look at this season’s top 13 candidates.
1. 'Amara' cardigan, Stine Goya, €290
2. Blue and red leopard-motif cardigan, Essential Antwerp, €295
3. Cardigan with floral embroidery, Zara, €49.95
4. Colour block wool cotton cardigan, Toast, €370
5. Essentiel Antwerp jacket, €325, Ganni dress €275, Arnotts
6. Fair Isle blouson sleeve fluffy jumper, Boden, €120
7. Jacquard mohair vest, COS, €99
8. Khaki striped knit sweater with inside-out look, Essential Antwerp, €235
9. Premium Selection mohair-blend jumper, H&M, €99.99
10. Graphic print soft oversized knit dress, Monki, €50
11. Knitted cardigan with jewel button, Mango, €49.99
12. Knitted cardigan with diamonds, Mango, €59.99
CROP: Swap your lightweight tops for fitted cardigans worn high-waisted trousers or jeans.
OVERSIZED: Go XXL like British designer Molly Goddard paired with a tulle skirt and biker boots.
LONGLINE: Embrace a hybrid coatigan – worn belted or loose – as a working-from-home or ‘between seasons’ outerwear option.
SLEEVELESS: Layer as a thermogenic underpinning beneath a blazer or over a Victoriana blouse for office Zoom calls.