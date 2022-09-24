Sweater weather: 12 ways to wear knits

Playful patterns, creative colour combinations and tactile fabrics give us ample reason to layer up and sell their oh-so-soft skills. 
Consider sweater weather an opportunity to reinstate the comfort zone as a seasonal priority

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 08:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Hello, cosy!

As the mercury prepares to take its annual leave, expect gregarious geansaís and chunky knits to get a timely promotion. 

Snug like a knitted hug yet cool enough to debunk a dress code, consider sweater weather an opportunity to reinstate the comfort zone as a seasonal priority. 

Looking to get ahead of the game? Take a look at this season’s top 13 candidates.

GET THE LOOK

Backstage at designer Molly Goddard’s autumn winter 22 fashion show
1. 'Amara' cardigan, Stine Goya, €290

2. Blue and red leopard-motif cardigan, Essential Antwerp, €295 

3. Cardigan with floral embroidery, Zara, €49.95 

4. Colour block wool cotton cardigan, Toast, €370 

5. Essentiel Antwerp jacket, €325, Ganni dress €275, Arnotts 

6. Fair Isle blouson sleeve fluffy jumper, Boden, €120 

7. Jacquard mohair vest, COS, €99 

8. Khaki striped knit sweater with inside-out look, Essential Antwerp, €235

9. Premium Selection mohair-blend jumper, H&M, €99.99 

10. Graphic print soft oversized knit dress, Monki, €50 

11. Knitted cardigan with jewel button, Mango, €49.99 

12. Knitted cardigan with diamonds, Mango, €59.99 

STYLE NOTES

CROP: Swap your lightweight tops for fitted cardigans worn high-waisted trousers or jeans.

OVERSIZED: Go XXL like British designer Molly Goddard paired with a tulle skirt and biker boots.

LONGLINE: Embrace a hybrid coatigan – worn belted or loose – as a working-from-home or ‘between seasons’ outerwear option.

SLEEVELESS: Layer as a thermogenic underpinning beneath a blazer or over a Victoriana blouse for office Zoom calls.

